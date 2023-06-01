Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance: Pueblo of Santa Ana & Tesla Host Groundbreaking for a New Mexico First

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first, ground-up construction, full-size Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery facility on tribal lands in the country opened today on the Pueblo of Santa Ana in New Mexico. The new Tesla facility is a 35,000 square-foot building, which houses a sales and delivery center, vehicle showroom, customer lounge, 19 service bays and a parts and storage area. The collaboration between Santa Ana and Tesla extends beyond the new facility and includes workforce training and STEAM-focused education outreach to local high schools.

“Pueblo of Santa Ana’s partnership with Tesla is another example of the centuries-long commitment the Santa Ana people and all New Mexico pueblos and tribal peoples have shown toward protecting our natural resources while creating economic opportunity,” said Pueblo of Santa Ana Governor Nathan K. Garcia. “Our partnership with Tesla is another step along our path of creating thriving, diverse and forward-looking economic opportunity on our lands that are mindful of our environment, move our local and state economy forward and bring our communities together.”

Tribal sovereignty provides the Pueblo of Santa Ana with an opportunity to fit a manufacturer of electric vehicles into the fabric of the community and lead along with Tesla in addressing climate change, one of the most important issues of our generation.

“In order to reduce pollution and harmful carbon emissions, we need to allow for and offer green technology, like Tesla products in New Mexico,” Gov. Garcia added. “And beyond the business arrangement, this facility represents a holding of hands for those involved, with eyes on a shared interest beyond protecting our environment.”

At full capacity, the Tesla location will create 25 permanent jobs and is part of a long-term relationship between the Pueblo of Santa Ana and Tesla. Pueblo members are already taking advantage of Tesla offered training programs as well as an externship and robotics program for area young people.

“Tesla is a great asset to the region,” said Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance CEO Danielle Casey. “We are thrilled to have Tamaya Ventures as a regional economic development partner.”

ABOUT SANTA ANA PUEBLO

Santa Ana Pueblo has a deep, beautiful and storied history. From the time of prehistory that includes traditional stories of emergence and migration to locations such as Mesa Verde and Chaco Canyon; through the trials, tribulations, and early economic success with the entrada of Spain and Mexico from the 1500s through the early 1800s; to the imposition of the U.S. Government; the Pueblo of Santa Ana is still here and stronger than ever. The Pueblo has demonstrated its resiliency and vibrancy through preservation of its languages, customs and traditions, investment in its community, and its desire to continually “move the needle” in a direction that will enhance the quality of life for its people.

ABOUT TAMAYA VENTURES

Tamaya Ventures works on behalf of the Pueblo of Santa Anta to promote thoughtful development through economic diversification, collaboration and applying the traditional values of the Santa Ana people.

ABOUT ALBUQUERQUE REGIONAL ECONOMIC ALLIANCE (AREA)

AREA is a private, nonprofit membership organization whose mission is to recruit business and industry, help local companies grow and generate quality jobs and opportunities throughout the Albuquerque metro area. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 240 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. For more information about AREA, visit www.abq.org or call 505-705-3777.