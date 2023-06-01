Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $17.28 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viscose Staple Fiber Market, By Application, Non-woven and Specialty, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global viscose staple fiber market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Glanzstoff

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd

Kelheim Fibers GmbH

LENZINGAG

Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd

Sateri

SNIACE Group

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

Yibin Grace Company Limited (Milan)

Viscose staple fiber is a type of man-made fiber that is used to produce various types of textiles and apparel. It has a higher resistance to flow and is often used in the production of clothes that wick moisture away from the skin, helping to keep the wearer cool and comfortable.



Market Dynamics:



The global viscose staple fiber market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for clothing and apparel products, growing disposable income, and rising awareness about the benefits of wearing viscose staple fibers. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is likely to impact the market negatively during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global viscose staple fiber market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global viscose staple fiber market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global viscose staple fiber market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Application

Woven (Including Textile and Apparel)

Non-woven and Specialty (Healthcare, Automotive, Others)

by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

