New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emollients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464212/?utm_source=GNW

, Cargill Incorporated, Sasol Limited, Oleon NV, and Dow Chemical Co.



The global emollient market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The emollient market is expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The emollient market consists of sales of creams, ointments, bath additives, soap substitutes, and cosmetic products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Emollients refer to a cosmetic preparation that is applied directly to the skin for giving moisturizing treatment. Emollients decrease the transepidermal water loss by forming an occlusive oil film on the stratum corneum.



North America was the largest region in the emollient market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the emollients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of emollients are esters, fatty alcohols, fatty acids, ethers, silicones, and others.Esters refer to chemical compounds that react with water to produce organic acids, inorganic acids, and alcohols.



They are available in solid and liquid forms and are widely used for skin care applications, haircare applications, deodorant applications, oral care applications, and others. Emolents are widely used in the cosmetics industry, the toiletries industry, the oral care industry, and others.



The increasing demand for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the emollient market going forward.Personal care products refer to those products that are used for personal grooming and maintaining personal hygiene.



Emollients are the ingredients that are used in personal care products to relieve irritation and dryness of the skin.These are used in various skincare and personal care products to provide moisturizing effects, smoothen fine lines and wrinkles, improve photodamage, and reduce signs of aging.



For instance, in March 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data, a US-based online database organization, the consumer price index for personal care products in the major cities of the USA was $160.22 in January 2022 and grew to $171.53 representing a growth of 6.59% in February 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand for personal care products is driving the growth of the emollient market going forward.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the emollient market.Major companies operating in the emollient market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Biosynthetic Technologies LLC, a US-based biobased synthetic compound manufacturing company, launched the innovative high-performance biobased emollient, BioEstolide 250-100, used for cosmetic and personal care applications.BioEstolide 250-100 emollient is used for skin care as it provides moisturization and protection.



This product is unusual in that it may be used for hair care by creating a barrier to protect against heat, retain moisture, and create a healthier appearance to hair, and it has been demonstrated to be an ethical, sustainable, and natural alternative to silicone.



In October 2020, Cargill Incorporated, a US-based company acquired the natural emollient and derivatives business of Floratech (International Flora Technologies Ltd.) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Cargill aims to develop its beauty business and increase its market position by providing beauty and skincare consumers across the world with the most comprehensive range of sustainable, nature-derived ingredients. Floratech (International Flora Technologies Ltd.) is a US-based cosmetics company specializing in oils, emollients, and specialty particles.



The countries covered in the emollients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The emollients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides emollients market statistics, including emollients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a emollients market share, detailed emollients market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the emollients industry. This emollient market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464212/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________