Global Dental Amalgam Separator Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $29.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 0.9%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Amalgam Separator Market, By Type, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental amalgam separator market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Air Techniques, Inc.
- Maguire Refining, Inc.
- Solmetex
- Durr Dental
- Medentex GmbH
- MARS Bio-Med Processes Inc.
- Dove Dental Products
- METASYS
- Crosstex International, Inc.
- Capsule Technologies Inc.
- A B Dental Trends, Inc.
- American Dental Accessories, Inc.
- Rebec Environmental
Dental amalgam separators are medical devices that are used to collect amalgam particles from dental office wastewater through filtration, sedimentation, centrifugation, or a combination of these mechanisms. Elemental mercury is the primary component of dental amalgam.
Mercury is a naturally occurring metal in the environment and can exist in liquid, gas, or solid form when combined with other metals. Mercury is released in the environment whenever a dentist removes an old amalgam filling from a cavity, or when excess amalgam is removed during the placement of a new filling. Amalgam separators remove the amalgam particles from the wastewater to reduce the amount of amalgam entering the sewage system.
Some separators may also use ion exchange technology to remove mercury from wastewater. Less than 1% of the mercury released into the environment comes from dental preparations and uses. Dental best management practices for amalgam waste handling and disposal include the use of amalgam separators, regular inspection and cleaning of traps, and the use of appropriate commercial waste service to recycle and dispose of collected amalgam is required.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing adoption of organic strategies by key market players such as product launches, to increase the product portfolio is expected to drive the global dental amalgam separator market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Dove Dental Products, a medical device company, announced that they had launched 75 Pack Capt-all, the handheld amalgam separator device which is used to collect amalgam waste directly from the patient's mouth into a patented designed tip that fits into any standard HVE valve.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global dental amalgam separator market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global dental amalgam separator market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental amalgam separator market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$28 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$29.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|0.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Type:
- Sedimentation Unit
- Centrifugal Unit
- Filtration Unit
- Other (Ion exchange, etc.)
by End User:
- Hospital
- Dental Clinics
- Others (Specialty Clinics, etc.)
Global Dental Amalgam Separator Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Regions
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdubas
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment