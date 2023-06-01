Global Dental Amalgam Separator Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $29.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 0.9%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Amalgam Separator Market, By Type, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental amalgam separator market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Dental amalgam separators are medical devices that are used to collect amalgam particles from dental office wastewater through filtration, sedimentation, centrifugation, or a combination of these mechanisms. Elemental mercury is the primary component of dental amalgam.

Mercury is a naturally occurring metal in the environment and can exist in liquid, gas, or solid form when combined with other metals. Mercury is released in the environment whenever a dentist removes an old amalgam filling from a cavity, or when excess amalgam is removed during the placement of a new filling. Amalgam separators remove the amalgam particles from the wastewater to reduce the amount of amalgam entering the sewage system.

Some separators may also use ion exchange technology to remove mercury from wastewater. Less than 1% of the mercury released into the environment comes from dental preparations and uses. Dental best management practices for amalgam waste handling and disposal include the use of amalgam separators, regular inspection and cleaning of traps, and the use of appropriate commercial waste service to recycle and dispose of collected amalgam is required.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing adoption of organic strategies by key market players such as product launches, to increase the product portfolio is expected to drive the global dental amalgam separator market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Dove Dental Products, a medical device company, announced that they had launched 75 Pack Capt-all, the handheld amalgam separator device which is used to collect amalgam waste directly from the patient's mouth into a patented designed tip that fits into any standard HVE valve.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Type:

Sedimentation Unit

Centrifugal Unit

Filtration Unit

Other (Ion exchange, etc.)

by End User:

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Others (Specialty Clinics, etc.)

Global Dental Amalgam Separator Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Regions

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

