MAKR House Expands Offering of Disco Jays in California, Announces Landrace Origins Coffee and Cannabis Pairing Experience on June 17 in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAKR House , a house of brands focused on creating accessible, premium cannabis products, today announced the retail expansion of its diamond-infused and THCA diamond-coated pre-rolls Disco Jays , Disco Jays are currently available at Black, Brown, LGBTQ+, and-women-owned dispensaries in Los Angeles and the Bay Area including SAVA , Josephine and Billie's , 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center , and Rose Mary Jane dispensary , and social equity retailer Padre Mu . Disco Jays can also be found at retailers under The Parent Company such as Varda Pasadena , Caliva San Jose, and Calma West Hollywood , and Coastal Dispensaries in Stockton and Concord. The brand will roll out on additional retail shelves this week at Los Angeles' first Black-Woman owned dispensary GorillaRX and at seven Southern California MedMen locations.



“We are thrilled to make Disco Jays more widely available through our retail partnerships and to collaborate with businesses that share our values of empowerment, " said Amber Senter, CEO/Founder of MAKR House. “It's been exciting to see loyalty and love develop for the brand, and we look forward to sharing the Disco Jays party experience with new consumers across California.”

MAKR House’s cornerstone coffee and cannabis brand Landrace Origins will be hosting “High on Flavor, A Unique Coffee and Cannabis Pairing Experience” on June 17th from 9am-12pm in Oakland, CA. Attendance will be $25, with complimentary access for budtenders and Landrace Origins Coffee subscription members. All registered guests will also receive a special gift. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/HighonFlavor .

The announcements come amidst significant growth and recognition for MAKR House as a catalog of premium and culturally relevant, authentic products. In May, CEO/Founder Amber Senter received the Visionary Award for Advocates and Entrepreneurs at The 19th Annual Emerald Cup . As a pioneer of the social equity movement and with her extensive experience in the cannabis industry, Senter continues to be a trusted voice and a driving force for positive change.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Emerald Cup Visionary Award for Advocates and Entrepreneurs. This award reinforces the importance of our work at MAKR House and is a testament to the power of inclusive entrepreneurship and the impact that is made when equity and opportunity are not an afterthought but a fundamental principle”, shared Senter.

MAKR House is currently in their seed funding round. The Company will use the investment to scale operations and increase the brand portfolio.

About MAKR House:

MAKR House was founded in Oakland, CA by Amber Senter, well-known cannabis entrepreneur and advocate who works to break down barriers for Black and Brown people in cannabis. The company is a house of brands meeting the rising demand for unique, accessible, high-quality cannabis products created by knowledgeable and culturally diverse individuals, with the goal of building inclusive supply chains and ensuring participation in the cannabis industry from underrepresented groups. MAKR House is a proudly Black, Woman, LGBTQ+, and Veteran-owned company. Brands currently under distribution include Landrace Origins and Disco Jays .

About Disco Jays:

Disco Jays are diamond-infused and THCA diamond-coated cannabis pre-rolls, using indoor-grown flower. Its products pack a potent punch with uplifting effects, and feature a beautiful, shiny shimmer on the exterior. Disco Jays are available in single 1g pre-rolls and 0.5g pre-roll packs, making them the perfect party joint or for solo smoking occasions. Disco culture is the inspiration behind the brand, reflecting on a time when discos were a haven for people of color and gay communities looking for a safe space, and allowed people from marginalized communities to safely come together, dance, and be themselves. Disco Jays create space for Queer people, in particular Black Queer people, to be themselves and consume cannabis.

About Landrace Origins:

Landrace Origins is a specialty coffee brand that encourages consumers to pair their coffee with cannabis, offering unique pairing suggestions that match the tasting notes of coffee to those of cannabis flower. The company believes that just as consumers are told about regions famous for their beans, they should also be educated on their strains of Cannabis and how these flavors interact together. The tagline “Tell The Origin Story” refers to the overarching plan to give consumers the information to make educated choices and buy products that support farms and farmers instead of corporations.