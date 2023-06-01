Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market, By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Sanofi S.A.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Laurus Labs Limited

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prasco Laboratories

Reddy's Laboratories

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Novartis International AG

Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) can be described as small sacs filled with fluid develop on the ovaries as a result of the endocrine system condition. Women with PCOS who are of childbearing age are affected. PCOS-positive women are more likely to experience miscarriage, gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, preeclampsia, and early birth. Moreover, women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles, elevated androgen (sex hormone) levels, excessive hair growth, acne, and obesity.



Women who have PCOS are more likely to develop serious health issues. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and blood vessel problems, and uterine cancer. Women suffering from PCOS frequently struggle to conceive (fertility).



Market Dynamics:



Effective use of oral contraceptives and increasing product value can drive the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, an article was published in the NCBI, according to which, for the treatment of PCOS, the major mechanism of action of oral contraceptives (OCs) is to control menstruation. These drugs also reduce hirsutism and acne by lowering testosterone levels. Thus, oral contraceptives are primary treatment for the polycystic ovary syndrome.



Moreover, rising awareness about novel mechanisms in the treatment of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to research study published by Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, China in November 2020, stated that the electroacupuncture (EA) intervention alleviated PCOS-like symptoms in rats by improving IR, mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress through regulation of SREBP1, a regulator of lipid metabolism. The study findings illuminate the novel protective mechanisms of EA in the treatment of PCOS.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1086.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1514.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Drug Class

Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel

Market Snapshot, By Region

The Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Opportunities

Epidemiology

Regulatory Scenario

Product Launches

Merger, Acquisition, Collaborations

Key Developments

Market Trends

PEST Analysis

PORTER'S Analysis

Risk and Adverse Effects

New Investments by Major Market Players

Pipeline Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Brand Analysis

4. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Impact on Clinical Trials

5. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, By Region, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

