Enedo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 1 June 2023 at 18.25 EEST

Inission AB has gained title to all the shares in Enedo and the Enedo shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Inission AB (“Inission”) has posted security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Enedo Plc (“Enedo”). Inission has thus gained title to all the shares in Enedo in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. After the security has been posted and the title to the minority shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Enedo being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

Upon Enedo’s application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has on 15 March 2023 decided that the shares in Enedo will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Inission has gained title to all the shares in Enedo in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The listing of the Enedo shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Enedo

