Global Industrial Packaging Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Recyclable Packaging Materials Drives Growth

This report provides in-depth analysis of global industrial packaging market size (US$ Million and Million Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Industrial packaging is essential for the packaging of industrial goods and products, during or after the manufacturing process. Industrial packaging is different from others types of packaging. It mainly focusses on the strength and thickness of the materials used along with secured lock mechanisms and closures.

Various industries use high-quality packaging to meet international packaging standards of providing protective packaging. Industrial goods are often bulky, heavy, and sensitive to hazards or external contacts, and thus industrial packaging involves the usage of different material such as stainless steel, wood, and plastics.



Market Dynamics:



Rapid surge in the construction industry is one of the major factors propelling growth of global industrial packaging market. According to the analyst's analysis, the global construction industry is projected to increase its market with a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2016 to 2021.

Moreover, increasing popularity of recyclable packaging materials (plastics) and biodegradable packaging materials such as paper & paperboard materials along with ever-expanding industrialization in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil will boost growth of the market in the near future. Other factors such as vast consumption of packaged food in food and beverages industry and advancements in technology such as nanotechnology in printing and films will create new opportunities.



However factors such as inadequate marketing and branding of products, lack of proper distribution channels, unavailability of skilled manpower, and fluctuating the prices of the raw materials used for the manufacturing of industrial packaging products can hamper growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global industrial packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Application up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global industrial packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global Industrial Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analysing the global industrial packaging market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $68677.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $104758.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Wood

Fiber

by Product Type:

Drums

IBC's

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Bulk Boxes

Others

by Category:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

by Application:

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Automotive

Plastics & Rubber

Agriculture and Horticulture

Oil & Lubricants

Electronics

Engineering

Metal Products

Tobacco

Others

