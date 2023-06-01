Cloud Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Cloud Monitoring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s report on cloud monitoring market, the market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2022 to $2.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 18%. Further, the global cloud monitoring market will reach $4.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 18%. In terms of regional market dominance, North America was the largest region in the cloud monitoring market in 2022.



The increasing adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises is a significant driver of the cloud monitoring industry’s growth. Organizations are leveraging cloud adoption to reduce costs, manage risks, and enhance the scalability of their internet-based databases. Cloud monitoring plays a crucial role in ensuring real-time scans and continuous monitoring, thereby eliminating potential breaches. Consequently, various organizations that employ cloud technologies require cloud monitoring solutions, driving the demand for these services.

Learn More In-Depth On The Cloud Monitoring Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-monitoring-global-market-report

Major cloud monitoring companies are Amazon Web Services Inc., IDERA Inc., LogicMonitor Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Datadog Inc., Zenoss Inc., Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies), Kaseya Limited, and SevOne Inc.

A key trend in the cloud monitoring industry is the formation of strategic partnerships among major companies to bolster their market position. These partnerships aim to enhance the capabilities and offerings of companies in the cloud monitoring space.

For instance, in May 2020, UK-based cloud monitoring company Opsview collaborated with UKCloud, a cloud provider, to achieve security through comprehensive monitoring across secure, sovereign, and hybrid IT infrastructures. Additionally, in May 2022, the New York-based technology corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), partnered with US-based cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services. This partnership enables IBM to offer a wide range of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) through Amazon Web Services.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Cloud Monitoring Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9295&type=smp

The global cloud monitoring market is segmented as-

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Model: Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Software As A Service(SaaS), Platform As A Service(PaaS)

3) By Organisation Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications And IT, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries

The cloud monitoring market report provides an extensive assessment of the market landscape, future growth prospects, investment trends, and regional developments. The report equips stakeholders with crucial information to make strategic decisions, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and navigate the evolving market. By highlighting the potential for growth and supporting stakeholders in aligning their investment strategies, this report serves as an indispensable guide for players in this industry.

Cloud Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the cloud monitoring market size, cloud monitoring market segments, cloud monitoring market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database