|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 1.6.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|1.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|5,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.5861
|EUR
|Total cost
|92,930.50
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 136 200 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 1.6.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
