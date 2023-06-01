New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace & Defense PCB Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464204/?utm_source=GNW

, and Unimicron Technology Corporation.



The global aerospace & defense PCB market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2022 to $1.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace & defense PCB market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.



The aerospace and defense PCB market consists of sales of auxiliary power units for radar control systems, control tower systems, LED lighting systems, jet instrumentation, and jamming systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aerospace and defense PCB (Printed Circuit Board) are specialized circuit boards that are designed to be used in aerospace and defense applications.These PCBs are designed to meet the specific requirements and standards of the aerospace and defense industries.



Aerospace and defense PCBs are used as flight control systems, communication systems, and navigation systems.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace & fefense PCB market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in aerospace and defense PCB report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main aerospace & defense pcb types are single sided, double sided, and multilayer.A single-sided PCB is a type of PCB in which all components and traces are assembled on one side of the board.



The various designs are rigid pcb, flexible pcb, rigid-flex pcb, and high-density interconnect that are used in various aircraft such as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. The various applications include radar installations, power supplies, power conversion, radio communication, lighting, engine control systems, and others.



The increasing demand for commercial and military UAVs is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace and defense PCB market going forward.Military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as military drones, are unmanned aerial vehicles designed and used by the military for a variety of purposes.



These UAVs can be remotely piloted or fly autonomously using pre-programmed flight plans or artificial intelligence.Aerospace and defense PCBs are critical in the design and manufacture of military UAVs, allowing these advanced systems to operate safely and reliably in the most demanding environments and missions.



For instance, in December 2022, according to Skykam Technical Inspections, a UK-based drone solutions company, the global drone market worth $43 billion in 2022, where personal drones are 94% of unit sales in the drone. Further, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 855,860 registered drones in the United States in 2023 and Therefore, the increasing demand for commercial and military UAVs is driving the growth of the aerospace and defense PCB market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense PCB markets.Major companies operating in the aerospace and defense PCB market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, PCB Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based company that produces printed circuits and assembles electronic devices, launched the iNPACK for aerospace and defense PCBs. It is uniquely designed with cutting-edge technology that improves signal integrity and reduces unwanted inductance effects. It utilizing powerful components that improve functionality and embedded coins for heat dissipation.



In December 2021, Latecoere, a France-based company that specializes in the production and marketing of structures for the aerospace industry, acquired Malaga Aerospace Defence and Electronic Systems for an undisclosed sum.Through this acquisition,, Latecoere will be able to better satisfy the same complete product requirements of its Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) user base.



Malaga Aerospace Defence and Electronic Systems is a Spain-based manufacturer of microelectronic devices for applications across defense, commercial aviation and industrial end markets focused on printed circuit boards.



The countries covered in the aerospace and defense PCB market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aerospace & defense pcb market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aerospace & defense pcb market statistics, including aerospace & defense pcb industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aerospace & defense pcb market share, detailed aerospace & defense pcb market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aerospace & defense pcb industry. This aerospace & defense pcb market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________