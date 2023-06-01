New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugar-based Surfactants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464203/?utm_source=GNW

, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Seppic Inc., Cargill Inc., Lonza Group AG, Dow Chemicals Co., AkzoNobel NV, and Kao Corporation.



The global sugar-based surfactants market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2022 to $5.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The sugar-based surfactants market is expected to reach $7.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The sugar-based surfactants market consists of sales of nano-emulsions, micelles, nonionic surfactants, surface active agents, and anionic surfactants.. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sugar-based surfactants refer to a class of surfactants that can be made from natural sugars like glucose, sucrose, and maltose.Personal care items frequently contain sugar-based surfactants.



These surfactants create a thick, creamy lather that aids in cleansing the skin and hair of oil and grime.



Western Europe was the largest region in the sugar-based surfactants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in sugar-based surfactants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the sugar-based surfactants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of sugar-based surfactants are alkyl polyglycolide, decyl glucoside, sucrose cocoate, and others.Alkyl polyglucosides are novel surfactants created by combining cornstarch with fatty alcohol to generate a highly biodegradable solution.



Various raw materials included are monomeric sugar-based surfactants, dimeric sugar-based surfactants, and polymeric sugar-based surfactants, which are used for several applications such as home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.



The increased spending on cosmetics and personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the sugar-based surfactant market going forward.Personal care product refers to any item intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, or sprayed on, introduced into, or otherwise applied to any area of the human body for washing, beautifying, boosting attractiveness, or modifying appearance.



In personal care items including shampoos, shower gels, and hand soaps, sugar-based surfactants are frequently utilized, these surfactants create a thick, creamy foam that aids in cleansing the skin and hair by removing oil and grime.Additionally, the growing awareness of personal hygiene has favored increasing expenditure on cosmetics and personal care items.



For instance, in September 2022, according to the consumer expenditures report 2021 published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based agency for economics and statistics, in the US, the average annual expenditure on personal care products and services was $646 in 2020 and increased to $771 in the year 2021, representing a growth of 19.3% in consumer spending. Therefore, the increasing product demand in personal care is driving the growth of the sugar-based surfactant market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sugar-based surfactant market.Major companies operating in the sugar-based surfactant industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Solvay SA, a France-based chemical business, launched two new products: Mirasoft SL L60 and Mirasoft SL A60.Two new biosurfactants that enable the development of sustainable cosmetics.



This product is unique, as it is based on rapeseed oil and sugar, and it has a minimal environmental and carbon footprint. The glycolipid biosurfactants are appropriate for a wide range of applications in beauty care, including shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, face washes, and creams.



In September 2022, Stepan Company, a US-based chemical manufacturing company, acquired the surfactant business and associated assets of PerformanX Specialty Chemicals LLC. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition includes intellectual property, business connections, and inventory, all of which are part of the deal. U.S. Surfactants Producer, PerformanX Specialty Chemicals LLC, a US-based manufacturer of surfactants and related chemicals



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organisations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



