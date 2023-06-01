Global Sport Utility Vehicle Market Report to 2027: Spike in Demand for Luxury and Heavy Cars Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sport Utility Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Type, Fuel Type, Size, Seating Capacity, Price Range, Application by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Market was valued at USD 763.70 billion in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 1221.90 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2022-2027.

Volkswagen AG

AB Volvo

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

General Motors

AUDI AG

Kia Motors Corporation

Groupe Renault

Hyundai Motor Company

BYD Company Ltd.

A sports utility vehicle is a class of passenger car that combines the utility of a light-duty pickup truck with the ability to transport people and loads. Sports utility vehicles are classified according to how many people can fit in them, but for an automobile to be referred to as a sport utility vehicle, it must have at least five seats (SUV). They provide improved performance, comfort over extended distances, and four-wheel drive capabilities.



Market Drivers



The market's growth is anticipated to be accelerated by the spike in demand for luxury and heavy cars as well as the expansion of diesel-powered vehicles.

Additionally, the increased focus of manufacturers to produce sports cars with security, safety, and infotainment systems as well as the rising awareness of the benefits and capabilities of these heavy and luxury vehicles, such as off-roading capabilities, greater comfort, and these benefits are contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The surge in demand for premium and heavy vehicles as well as the increase in diesel-powered vehicles are both expected to hasten the market's growth. In addition, manufacturers' increased emphasis on creating sports cars with security, safety, and infotainment systems as well as consumers' growing understanding of the advantages and capabilities of these large, luxurious vehicles, such as their increased comfort and off-roading prowess, are fostering the market's expansion during the forecast period.



Market Restraints



The primary issue limiting market expansion is an increase in fuel prices. Sport utility vehicle (SUV) use is rising, which is boosting demand for crude oil. SUVs are utility vehicles as a result, which means they use more fuel. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that at the end of 2017, the price of crude oil had increased from US$ 50 per barrel in 2016 to US$ 60 per barrel. Thus, it is projected that the rising price of crude oil will have a negative effect on market expansion.



Market Segmentation



By Type

SUV-C

SUV-D

SUV-E

SUV-F

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Electric SUV

By Size

Mini-SUV

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Extended-Length

By Seating Capacity

5 Seater

7 Seater

8 and above Seater

By Price Range

Medium

Premium

By Application

Remote Areas

Recreation

Motorsport

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

