Manga Global Market Report 2023

The global manga market is expected to grow from $10.32 billion in 2022 to $12.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The manga market is expected to reach $22.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.1%.



The manga market consists of the sale of sh?jo, Shonen, josei, and Seinen manga.Values in this market are "factory gate" values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Manga refers to a Japanese-style written and drawn comic book or graphic novel.The Japanese word "manga" is composed of two characters that include man, meaning whimsical, and ga, meaning pictures.



This is mainly used for entertainment or education.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the manga market in 2022. The regions covered in manga report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of manga are printed and digital.Printed manga refers to a variety of printed comic books and graphic novels that originated in Japan and are a popular format to read Japanese comics because they offer a higher resolution and more accurate color reproduction than digital versions.



It comes in various genres, including action and adventure, sci-fi and fantasy, sports romance and drama, and others, and are distributed through channels including offline and online. The various audiences include children and kids (aged below 10 years), teenagers (aged between 10 and 16 years), and adults (aged above 16 years).



Rising demand for digital books is expected to propel the growth of the manga market going forward.Digital books refer to e-books that are available digitally through various platforms.



Manga, graphical comic books are using digital platforms and are publishing e-books that provide easier learning through various graphical content that enables multi-modal thinking for the readers, as a result, digital books help manga publishers to get easier access to the content to their customers and thereby increase their demand. For instance, in January 2023, according to the Digital Book Circulation Data and Highlights Report 2022 published by OverDrive, Inc., a US-based eBooks digital distributor, readers borrowed 555 million ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, comics, and other digital content in 2022, a 10% increase over 2021. Therefore, the rising demand for digital books drives the manga market.



AI-generated manga is a key trend gaining popularity in the manga market.Authors in the manga sector are depending on AI to reduce production time and improve the readers’ experience.



For instance, in March 2023, Rootport, a Japan-based manga author, released the AI version of Cyberpunk: Peach John, which includes AI-developed images created using Midjourney, an AI-based online image generator.This AI tool has decreased the completion time.



An artificial intelligence (AI) tool enabled the automatic creation of a full-color manga from scratch. The tool allows creators to input keywords and a basic plotline to generate a complete manga.



In August 2022, Crunchyroll, a US-based video-on-demand subscription-based over-the-top streaming service provider, acquired Right Stuff for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the company intends to provide anime enthusiasts and collectors with a significantly greater range of merchandise available for online purchasing, including manga, home videos, figures, games, music, and others.



Right Stuf Inc. is a US-based company that publishes and distributes video anime and manga content with a special focus on Asian entertainment.



The countries covered in the manga market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The manga market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides manga market statistics, including manga industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a manga market share, detailed manga market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the manga industry. This manga market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

