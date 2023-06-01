English French

PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH DEVELIA, A POLISH DEVELOPER FOR THE SALE OF NEXITY'S DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN POLAND

Paris, 1 June 2023, 5.45 pm CET

As part of the halt of its international expansion, Nexity is announcing the sale of its development activities in Poland to Develia, a Polish developer.

This sale, the price of which has been set at 100 million euros, is in line with the timetable announced by Nexity in February 2023 in its 2022 annual results and will help to reduce the Group's net debt.

The agreement will be finalised as soon as the consent of the President of UOKIK (Office of Competition and Consumer Protection) is granted.

The press release published by Develia is available on Nexity's website: Nexity Finance website

