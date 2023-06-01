New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrastructure Software Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464200/?utm_source=GNW

The global infrastructure software market is expected to grow from $228.91 billion in 2022 to $241.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The infrastructure software market is expected to reach $301.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The infrastructure software market includes revenues earned by entities by providing solutions to enterprises such as workforce support, business transactions, internal services and processes, and more.



The infrastructure software market also consists of sales of database programs, email and other communication software, security applications, and others.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Infrastructure software is enterprise software designed to increase IT performance in organizations. It is used to assure that people and systems within a corporation can connect and do their tasks effectively, as well as to ensure that business processes are executed efficiently, information is shared, and contact points with suppliers and customers are managed.



North America was the largest region in the infrastructure software market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of infrastructure softwares are storage softwares, network and system management softwares, and security softwares.A storage infrastructure software refers to a platform service that analyzes the opportunities, technologies, use cases, and trends that are driving the storage and computing infrastructure software platforms markets to change and grow.



It is used for various application such as building management, integrated communication, data center infrastructure, and cloud integration, which is used by different end-users such as manufacturing, IT and telecom, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and others.



The rising demand for 5G connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the infrastructure software market going forward. 5G is the fifth generation of networks; it enables a new type of network that is meant to link almost everyone and everything, including machines, objects, and devices. The advent of new applications and services that were previously disabled with older wireless technologies is projected to benefit the infrastructure software industry as demand for 5G connections expands. Additionally, the growing popularity of cloud computing is boosting demand for 5G. For instance, in September 2022, according to a report published by the GSM Association (GSMA), a UK-based industry organization that represents the interests of network operators globally, 5G technology has resulted in over 640 million 5G connections in 2022, with a total of 2 billion connections expected by 2025. Therefore, the adoption of 5G technology is driving the growth of the infrastructure software market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the infrastructure software market.Major companies operating in the infrastructure software markets developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a US-based information technology company, launched a new automated 5G management software solution, expanding its 5G offering with fully integrated automated management.The solution comprises HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G feature for HPE Service Director, which work together to simplify 5G network administration and decrease deployment risks using a zero-touch, closed-loop approach.



The technology is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as open-source technologies and open APIs for integration with multi-vendor installations.



In June 2021, IBM Corp., a US-based technology business, acquired Turbonomic Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition combines IBM’s application performance monitoring (APM) and observability, as well as the announcement of IBM Cloud Pack for Watson (the use of AI to automate IT operations). Turbonomic, Inc. is a US-based software company that specializes in application resource management (ARM) and network performance management (NPM).



The countries covered in the infrastructure software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



