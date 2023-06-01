Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market to 2030: Rising Incidences of Cancer Worldwide Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 21.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs are a class of biopharmaceutical drugs that are designed as targeted therapy for the treatment of cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates are intended to aim and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells.



Market Drivers



The global antibody drug conjugates market is mainly driven by rising incidences of cancer worldwide. According to the Cancer Research of the UK, the number of new cancer cases globally is expected to reach approx. 27.9 million by 2040. Main factors such as smoking, obesity, alcohol, and unhealthy diet are the major reasons for increasing cancer cases worldwide.



Furthermore, funding & investment in this field by the key players for the development of new antibody-drug conjugates intended for the treatment of cancer is expected to drive the global antibody-drug conjugates market growth. Also, advanced technological advancements are driving the growth of the market.



Market Restraints



The high cost of treatment & procedures, various stringent government regulations & FDA approvals, and lack of funds are expected to restrain the global antibody drug conjugates market growth over the forecast period of 2030.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Others

By Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Urothelial/Bladder Cancer

By Technology

Cleavable

Non-cleavable

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

