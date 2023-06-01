New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464199/?utm_source=GNW





The global decaffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2022 to $2.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The decaffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The decaffeinated roasted coffee market consists of sales of liberica and excelsa coffee bean species.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Decaffeinated roasted coffee refers to ordinary coffee that has most of its caffeine removed. This coffee is used by people who don’t want to consume caffeine but still want to drink coffee.



Europe was the largest region in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market in 2022. The regions covered in decaffeinated roasted coffee report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of decaffeinated roasted coffee are whole, ground, and others.Ground coffee is roasted coffee beans that have been ground down to be brewed for coffee.



The various distribution channels involved supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others, that are used by retail/household and foodservice.



The growing awareness regarding the harmful physiological effects associated with caffeine is expected to propel the growth of the decaffeinated roasted coffee market going forward.Caffeine is a bitter substance found in the leaves and beans of the coffee plant and some other plants.



It is a stimulant and has certain physiological effects.Recently people have been becoming aware of the health risks of caffeine consumption and thus are choosing decaffeinated coffee over normal ones.



For instance, in September 2020, according to a study conducted by King Saud University in Saudi Arabia among 930 students.Out of all respondents, 760 were aware that coffee was a stimulant, 513 were aware that it caused insomnia, 439 were aware that excessive consumption leads to pathological conditions, and 560 were aware that excessive consumption increases heart rate.



Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of caffeine is driving the growth of the decaffeinated roasted coffee market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market.Major companies in the market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Brewpoint Coffee, a US-based company operating in decaffeinated roasted coffee launched Coffee containing cannabidiol (CBD)-Infused Coffees Over the Moon, which aims to delight, elevate and keep the chill around the various parts of the day.There are two coffees of the “Over the Moon ’’—New Moon and Full Moon.



New Moon has unique features like medium-roast CBD single-origin Ethiopian coffee with caramel, green tea, jasmine and lemon and Full Moon has unique features like medium-roast, decaf CBD single-origin Columbian that has been made from 99.9% decaffeinated coffee beans roasted rich, smooth and full-bodied to taste with toasted almond and hazelnut.



In February 2023, Westrock Coffee Company, a US-based manufacturer of coffee, tea, and extracts acquired Bixby Roasting Co for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would expand Westrock’s reach in newer geographies and help it adjust to changing consumer trends.



Bixby Roasting Co is a US-based roasted coffee manufacturer, including decaffeinated roasted coffee.



The countries covered in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



