Global Ophthalmology Lasers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.15 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.09%

The "Global Ophthalmology Lasers Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Type, By Application, By Gases, By End User, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acidity Regulators Market was valued at USD 7.09 billion in 2020 and is slated to reach USD 14.15 by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.09% from 2023-2030.

Food additives known as acidity regulators give foods a sour taste, maintain the right pH level, and increase shelf life. They act as organic and mineral acids, neutralising and buffering substances, and preservatives, depending on their intended use. Citric acid is primarily used to minimise fruit enzymatic browning and increase the gel consistency of marmalades.

Additionally, calcium acetate inhibits the development of microbes in cake batter, custard, and pet food. Foods that use fumaric acid as a flavour and acidity regulator include bread, chicken, wine, jams, jellies, and pie fillings.



Market Drivers



During the anticipated period, the segment for citric acid had the fastest growth rate on the market. Citric acid and its salts have been shown to inhibit the development of bacteria, yeasts, and mould. Based on the available data, acetic acid and citric acid were the two most restricted on an equivalent molar basis.

Citric acid reduced the majority of flat-sour microorganisms found in tomato juice, and this limitation appeared to be connected to the product's natural PH. As a result, rising demand for citric acid as an acidity regulator will probably promote market expansion. The primary driving factor behind the expansion of the global industry is the rise in demand for home food preservation.

By regulating the pH levels in food products, acidulates can act as preservatives. Lactic acid is a common preservative found in products like cheese and yoghurt, for example. Due to this, there is a rise in consumer interest in at-home food preservation. A rise in the number of people preferring home-preserved food is proof that more customers are opting to take control over both their food supply and what they eat.



Market Restraints



The expansion of the worldwide acidity regulators market is expected to be hampered by excessive usage of these products, which can lead to health problems like teeth erosion, skin damage, allergies, and many others. Due to the numerous health problems, it causes, such as diarrhoea, nausea, and an upset stomach, the excessive use of these modulators is anticipated to be a constraint on the expansion of this market.

To improve the flavour of puff pastries, food makers use trans-fat. It is one of the main harmful acidity regulators in food. Numerous hydrogenated oils have been found to contain trans-fat. Research demonstrates that it lowers HDL (good cholesterol level), increasing the risk of inflammation and heart attacks. This could hinder market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2155.99 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3479.05 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Product

Citric Acids

Acetic Acids

Phosphoric Acid

Malic Acid

Lactic Acid

By Application

Beverages

Processed Food

Bakery and Confectionery

Sauces

Condiments and Dressing

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Attachment