Global Agricultural Machinery Market Forecast to 2027: Rising Mechanization of Farming Activities Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Machinery Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Agricultural Machinery Market was valued at USD 155.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to USD 200 billion at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Company Profiles

AGCO Corporation

FlieglAgro-Center GmbH

Agromaster

Amazone Inc

APV GmbH

CLAAS KGaAmbH

Bellota Agrisolutions

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

KRUKOWIAK

KUBOTA Corporation

LEMKEN GmbH & Co KG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Agricultural Machinery performs various agricultural activities like harvesting, threshing and land development and operations lead automation to increase production in the agricultural sector. The integration of GPS solutions and the Internet of Things expands the market.



Market Drivers



The rising mechanization of farming activities along with technological advancement propelled the growth of the market. additionally, the government support loan waiver schemes for farmers to boost the growth of the market.



Increase urbanization causes a shortage in labour force farmers to adopt machinery driven the market growth. The varying climatic conditions globally demand cost-efficient machinery, particularly balers driving the demand for advanced agricultural Machinery.



Market Restraints



The high initial cost of agricultural machinery anticipated the growth of the Agricultural Machinery market.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Agricultural Machinery Market



The outbreak of covid-19 adversely impacted the market as a lockdown is imposed by the government disrupting manufacturing and supply chain.



Disruption in transportation as truck drivers not stepping out of their homes due to Fearing police affect the Global Agricultural Machinery Market.



Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Agricultural Machinery Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Agricultural Machinery Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Tractors

5.3.2 Harvesters

5.3.3 Planting Equipment

5.3.4 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

5.3.5 Spraying Equipment

5.3.6 Hay & Forage Equipment



6 Global Agricultural Machinery Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

6.3.2 Sowing & Planting

6.3.3 Weed Cultivation

6.3.4 Plant Protection

6.3.5 Harvesting & Threshing

6.3.6 Post-harvest

6.3.7 Agro-processing



7 Global Agricultural Machinery Market, By Region

7.1 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Agricultural Machinery Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Global Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

9 Europe Global Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

10 Asia Pacific Global Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

11 Latin America Global Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

12 Middle East Global Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf09wi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.