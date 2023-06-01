New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464197/?utm_source=GNW

The global sighseeing transport and support activities for transport market is expected to grow from $1,221.17 billion in 2022 to $1,320.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sighseeing transport and support activities for transport market is expected to reach $1,692.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport include revenues earned by entities by providing services such as tram sightseeing rides, ropeway rides, towing, and more.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport refer to the portion of the transportation services that offers entertainment and recreation using transportation equipment as well as the services offered to other transportation sectors to improve their service. These activities are used to provide recreation and entertainment by utilizing transportation equipment.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sightseeing transport and support activities for transport market in 2022. The regions covered in sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sightseeing transport and support activities for transport are air transportation, rail transportation, water transportation, road transportation, freight transportation arrangements, and others.Support activities for air transportation comprise organizations predominantly engaged in providing specialized services for air transportation such as air traffic control, aircraft cleaning and janitorial service, aircraft servicing and repairing, except on a factory basis, and others.



They provide various services including aerial services, nautical services (excluding cruises), cruises, ground services, and others, which and are used by several end users, such as individuals, tour operators, conventions, visitor bureaus, hotels, motels, and others.



Rising tourism is expected to propel the growth of sightseeing transportation and support activities for the transportation market going forward.Tourism is the practice of spending time away from home in search of leisure, relaxation, and enjoyment while utilizing the services offered by businesses for a fee.



Sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport are a significant part of tourism as sightseeing and transportation help the tourist cover and experience the majority of the tourist points.Thus, increased tourism is expected to boost sightseeing transportation and support activities for the transportation market.



For instance, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, a US-based international organization for promoting tourism, the worldwide international tourist arrivals in 2022 was 917 million, which increased from 454.8 million in arrivals in 2021, a rise of 101.6% from 2021. Therefore, rising tourism is driving the growth of sightseeing transportation and support activities for the transport market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport market.Major companies operating in the sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, the Beijing Institute of Technology Chongqing Innovation Center, a China-based new-type research and development (R&D) organization, launched the world’s first manned two-seat smart split-type flying car for logistics, urgent rescue, sightseeing, and other uses. The flying car’s smart sensor, which is based on a human-machine interaction system, can control the cockpit in a way that connects the aircraft and the chassis using location awareness, track planning, and drive control, enabling the mode switch between driving on the ground and flying through the air. The autonomous chassis can execute motion control such as driving, steering, and autonomous driving with the help of a general controller. The top speed is 80 kilometers per hour, and the maximum load is over 500 kilograms. The split-type architecture of the three modules exhibits a flexible transition from the ground to the air and back again.



In July 2021, SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SeaLink), an Australia-based transport service provider, acquired Go West Tours for $73 million (AUD$113 million).Through this acquisition, SeaLink Travel Group Limited intends to diversify its product portfolio and also enable its future expansion.



Go West Tours is an Australia-based transport and travel company that caters to adventures and sightseeing.



The countries covered in the sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



