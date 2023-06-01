Mush Love Genetics: The Value In Psilocybin Mushroom Spores

Denver, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Denver, CO-based Mush Love Genetics, a mushroom spore distributor for microscopy research purposes, is offering customers access to the top rare mushroom strains on the market. A recently published article discusses some of the strongest and most popular psilocybe cubensis strains, and Mush Love Genetics would like to talk about strains that are beginning to gain popularity in the psychedelic mushroom research community.

Psilocybe cubensis is one of the best-known species of psychedelic mushrooms. While the majority of varieties are quite similar in terms of potency, some are particularly potent, and it is these outliers that Mush Love Genetics would like to shine a light on (and that researchers have shown a great deal of interest in).



First on the list is a variety known as Jack Frost. Jack Frost mushrooms are a relatively new variety that has quickly come to be known for being extremely potent. The name is derived from the soft white color the mushrooms take on as they mature. Research shows that they are among the strongest strains, and this has contributed to their popularity. Jack Frost mushrooms are a combination of two already potent varieties and have already come to have an interesting reputation among researchers despite their seemingly short history.



Enigma mushrooms are another popular and potent variety of psychedelic mushrooms. They are also some of the strangest mushrooms in terms of their appearance. They do not look like most mushrooms, having come from a mutant of P. cubensis known for producing odd-looking blobs. They appear similar to coral reefs and do not propagate through spores, unlike other types of mushrooms. Enigma mushrooms only propagate by cloning. The mushrooms were kept secret for years by a small group of individuals who made it very difficult for outsiders to obtain a sample for cloning. As a result, they remained in obscurity for many years before finally becoming widely available, and many researchers are excited to learn more about the enigmatic strain.



Pearly Gates is a cross between True Albino Teachers and Melmac mushrooms. The appearance of Pearly Gates mushrooms is not particularly noteworthy but they are considered incredibly potent — with small doses being known to produce powerful psychedelic effects.



Yeti mushrooms, a genetic isolation of True Albino Teachers, are also white. They are a relatively new addition to the world of psychedelic mushrooms, having appeared at some point in the past three or four years. Despite being a young variety, Yeti mushrooms are renowned for their potency and are of great interest to researchers.



Perhaps the most famous psychedelic mushroom in the world is the Penis Envy mushroom. The variety is a lot older than some of the other varieties on the list, and the variety has become all but legendary among psychedelic mushroom enthusiasts due to the fabled potency of PE mushrooms. While the variety is old, many consider it to warrant further study.



“When it comes to magic mushrooms, there are over 200 different species of Psilocybe species. Within these species are hundreds of varieties that have been genetically isolated,” says Mush Love Genetics. “The world is currently going through a psychedelic renaissance. Some 80 years after Alfred Hofmann first took an intentional LSD trip, many researchers are looking to psychedelics for their medicinal properties. In the field of psychotherapy, psychedelics are a point of interest for aiding PTSD, OCD, anxiety, and depression.”



Mush Love has an extensive collection of premium spores, all of which go through multiple rounds of quality checks and assurances before being made available for purchase. They have everything from the very popular strains listed in their article to some more obscure mushroom varieties with interesting effects. As new varieties appear and become popular, Mush Love Genetics does the research and testing needed to ensure that they are safe and of the highest quality before supplying the spores to their customers.



