Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2023

The global polyglycerol market is expected to grow from $2.11 billion in 2022 to $2.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The polyglycerol market is expected to reach $3.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The polyglycerol market consists of sales of polyglycerol-based emollients, thickeners, dispersants, surfactants and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polyglycerol is a homopolymer macromolecule that consists of a series of glycerol-1-phosphate units.It is a carbohydrate that is an acyclic polyol.



It is used as emulsifiers in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyglycerol market in 2022. The regions covered in polyglycerol report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main polyglycerol types are polyglycerol polyricinoleate, polyglycerol esters, and polyglycerol sebacate.Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (PGPR) is produced by partial esterification of condensed castor oil fatty acids with polyglycerol.



They are applied in food additives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and others, and are used in food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.



The increasing use of polyglycerols in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the polyglycerols market going forward.The healthcare industry refers to businesses providing medical services, manufacturing medical equipment or drugs, providing medical insurance, and providing healthcare to patients.



Polyglycerols are used as emulsifiers, dispersants, and penetrants in medicine and as emulsifiers for ointments, tablets, oral liquids, and injections.Therefore, the increasing use of polyglycerols in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the polyglycerols market.



For instance, in March 2022, according to the National Health Expenditure (NHE) report released by the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a US-based federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services, between 2021 and 2030, the annual increase in national health spending was predicted to average 5.1%, reaching approximately USD 6.8 trillion by 2030. Therefore, the increasing use of polyglycerols in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the polyglycerol market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the polyglycerol market.Major companies operating in the polyglycerol market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Palsgaard, a Denmark-based emulsifier and stabilizer company, launched PGPR 4190, a polyglycerol polyricinoleate (PGPR) product.PGPR 4190 is used for mold optimization, flow control, and viscosity reduction in chocolate production.



It is more efficient in low doses and highly cost-effective.



The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the polyglycerols market going forward.The food and beverage industry are a group of companies that are involved in transforming raw agricultural goods into consumer food products, ranging from packaging to preparing, transporting, and serving food or beverages.



Polyglycerols are used in the food and beverage industry as, emulsifiers, dispersants, stabilizers, emollients, surfactants, and others.Therefore, increasing demand for the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the polyglycerols market.



For instance, in March 2023, according to Zippia, Inc., a US-based online platform that helps job seekers find career opportunities, the U.S. sales of non-alcoholic beverages increased from USD 430 billion in 2021 to USD 447 billion in 2022. Therefore, increasing demand for the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the polyglycerol market.



The countries covered in the polyglycerol market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



