Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Expanding Robustly & Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.70% to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical pellets market is estimated to reach over USD 4.41 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical pellets are active powders and binders packaged in capsules. It is typically created through agglomeration processes. During this technique, finely powdered excipients and medicines are combined to form hemispherical particles. These medications increase drug administration adherence and drug aesthetics. Furthermore, these pharmaceutical pellets make chemically incompatible medications compatible. These pellets help with digestion and improve medicine absorption. It reduces inter- and intra-patient variability and prevents dust accumulation.



Furthermore, because pharmaceutical pellets are less prone to dose dumping than single-dose forms, they are a preferred choice in the pharmaceutical industry. The prevalence of chronic diseases (cancers, respiratory diseases, systemic diseases, and kidney diseases) and the rise in life-threatening diseases (such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, stroke, and high cholesterol) fuel market expansion. Furthermore, expanded healthcare infrastructure and increased patient acceptance of pharmaceuticals as a result of pharmaceutical pellet innovation fuel the pharmaceutical pellets market's growth.





Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Colorcon Corporation purchased Arsenal Capital Partners' Airnov Healthcare Packaging. Colorcon's stability and moisture management solutions platform is being extended from its core to encapsulated and packaged products as a result of the partnership. Colorcon's purchase underlines the company's goal of investing in and empowering innovative solutions that enable health and wellness product manufacturers to reduce time to market while improving quality and competitiveness.

List of Prominent Players in the Pharmaceutical Pellets Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited

Concord Drugs Limited

Chemit Laboratories

Colorcon Inc.

Lograns Pharma Private Limited

MB Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Nanjing Joyfulchem Co. Ltd.

Nordic Sugar

Nami Pharma

Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Rainbow Health Care Products

Thexa Pharma (P) Limited

U.K. Vet Chem





Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 1.79 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 4.41 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.70 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Purity And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

As the population ages, the most lethal diseases, such as stroke, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, become more prevalent, supporting market growth. Furthermore, the incidence of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, cancer, renal diseases, and systemic disorders is driving the market's expansion.

Challenges:

The primary difficulty in developing countries is a lack of knowledge and commercialization of bio-based goods, which is expected to restrain the development of the Pharmaceutical Pellets Market. Rising manufacturing costs may impede the expansion of the pharmaceutical pellets market. In today's world, there is a critical shortage of trained and experienced experts. This aspect may impede the expansion of the pharmaceutical pellets market.

Regional Trends:

The North America, Pharmaceutical Pellets Market is expected to register a significant market share and is projected to rise at a high CAGR in the near future. Increasing development of new sophisticated technologies, expanding R&D movements, and rising funding in healthcare infrastructure in the pharmaceutical industry are boosting the region's expansion even further.

The growing public awareness of the advantages of taking medications/drugs in the APAC area is expected to drive lucrative industry expansion in the coming year. Furthermore, the growing number of enterprises in the region, as well as increased investment in the pharmaceutical industry, can promote market growth.





Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Pellets Market-

By Technology-

Dry Powder Layering

Extrusion

Fluid Bed Granulation

Solution & Suspension Layering

Spray Congealing

Spray Drying

By Mechanism of Action-

Diffusion

Erosion

Osmosis

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

