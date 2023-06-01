Live Your Best Winter – From Exquisite Queenstown Accommodation to Tranquil Hanmer Springs Accommodation

Auckland, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auckland, Auckland -

Bachcare, a New Zealand home rental company, unveils its latest offerings of exquisite winter getaways featuring Queenstown and Hanmer Springs accommodation options.

New Zealand is a stunning country year-round, and winter adds a special charm to its landscapes. The combination of snow-capped mountains, picturesque lakes, geothermal wonders, and unique coastal scenery makes winter in New Zealand a truly beautiful and captivating experience.

Bachcare, one of the leading providers for holiday homes in New Zealand, is committed to providing exceptional services and a vast portfolio of properties allowing you to live one's best winter.

With a range of travel options which cater for winter enthusiasts, Bachcare covers all corners of New Zealand, showcasing its finest destinations.

Particularly noteworthy are its Queenstown accommodation and Hanmer Springs accommodation packages where travelers can indulge in the finest offerings of the season.

Whether it's the allure of Queenstown's breathtaking landscapes or the soothing tranquility of Hanmer Springs, Bachcare ensures a memorable winter experience for all.

Bachcare understands that true winter experiences are about more than just comfortable accommodations.

It's about reconnecting with loved ones, immersing oneself in the awe-inspiring beauty of snow-capped landscapes, or engaging in thrilling outdoor adventures.

Bachcare is the go-to choice for families, adventure seekers, and couples looking to create lifelong memories.

Queenstown makes for the perfect getaway for families, friends, couples, and anyone looking to explore New Zealand's beauty.

Meanwhile, Hanmer Springs is a world famous alpine village that offers visitors the choice of rest and relaxation, or adventure.

From thrill-seekers looking to conquer the slopes and embark on adrenaline-fueled adventures to those in search of serenity and rejuvenation, Staying at a Bachcare holiday home will help enable a holiday seeker to live their best winter.

Bachcare has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. With its commitment to providing top-notch amenities, impeccable service, and unforgettable experiences, Bachcare remains one of the go-to choices for those seeking an unforgettable holiday in New Zealand's most captivating destinations.

About the Company:

Bachcare is a leading holiday home rental management company in New Zealand, specialising in providing exceptional accommodation experiences across the country. With a portfolio of over 2,000 properties, Bachcare offers a diverse range of holiday rentals suited for every traveler's needs, ensuring memorable stays and unforgettable memories.

