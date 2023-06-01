Crossject - Appointment of Daniel Teper to the Crossject Supervisory Board / Building skills to support the US transition

French English

Press release

Dijon, 1st June 2023, 6.30 p.m.

Appointment of Daniel Teper to the Crossject Supervisory Board

Building skills to support the US transition





CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations (epilepsy, allergic shock, overdose, asthma attack, adrenal insufficiency, etc.), has decided to submit Daniel Teper’s appointment as a Director on its Supervisory Board for approval at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 7 June 2023.

With a PhD in Pharmacy from Paris-Saclay University and an MBA from INSEAD, Daniel Teper is a US-based pharmaceutical industry leader and entrepreneur with a compelling background spanning the fields of marketing, capital markets, strategy and development. His appointment comes at a key time for Crossject as it prepares to organise its transition as a specialty pharma company in the United States.

Daniel Teper began his career in the pharma industry at the headquarters of Novartis in Basel, where he quickly acquired increasing responsibilities in sales, marketing and new product development in the United States.

After returning to Europe, he held the positions of Marketing and Sales Director at Glaxo Laboratories, then Operations Director at Laboratoires Delagrange, which was subsequently acquired by Synthelabo (now Sanofi). He then went on to found, develop and sell Wintec Pharma, one of France’s leading specialty pharma companies.

As a Global Partner at EuroRSCG Havas Santé, Mr Teper advised major pharma groups on the launch of several world-renowned drugs. He also held the position of Partner at ISO Healthcare Consulting (Deloitte) in New York before opening and managing the North American office of Bionest Partners (Accenture). Mr. Teper also founded Immune Pharmaceuticals, going on to manage it and secure its IPO on NASDAQ, and is currently CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics.

“His training and experience will enable Daniel Teper to enrich our company with his expertise and strategic vision. His in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the United States, his mastery of financial markets and his experience in product development and marketing will be invaluable assets in our transition to the American market as a specialty pharma,” said Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Management Board.

Philippe Monnot, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “This appointment will strengthen our company and help us achieve our growth objectives, notably by contributing to the success of ZENEO® in the United States. We extend a warm welcome to Daniel and look forward to benefiting from his insightful contribution and leadership.”

About CROSSJECT • www.crossject.com

Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and soon to market a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations (epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine, asthma attack).

With its patented needle-free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency medication. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014, and benefits from Bpifrance funding.

