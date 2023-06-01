New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outboard Boats Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464192/?utm_source=GNW

The global outboard boat market is expected to grow from $5.29 billion in 2022 to $5.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The outboard boat market is expected to reach $8.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The outboard boats market consists of sales of fishing boats, dinghy boats, and deck boats.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The outboard boat refers to a boat that is powered by outboard motors. These boats are designed to have the engine mounted on the transom, or back, of the boat, and can range in size from small fishing boats to large yachts.



North America was the largest region in the outboard boats market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in outboard boat report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of outboard boat markets are recreational boats, rigid inflatable boats, and small utility boats.Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) are a type of watercraft that have a rigid hull and inflatable tubes around the sides.



They are used in applications such as tourism, water sport, commercial activity, leisure activity, and various end-use industries includes fishing, water taxi, transportation, and hospitality businesses.



The increase in the demand for recreational activities is expected to propel the growth of the outboard boat market going forward.Recreational activity refers to any indoor or outdoor activity performed during leisure time for the purpose of exercise, relaxation, and pleasure.



Outboard boats are becoming increasingly popular among aquatic sports and recreational enthusiasts due to their versatility, simplicity of use, and affordability. For instance, in 2021, according to the Outdoor Foundation, a US-based association, 7.1 million more Americans participated in outdoor recreation in 2020 compared to the previous year. Therefore, the increase in the demand for recreational activities is driving the growth of the outboard boat market.



Implementation of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the outboard boat market.Major companies operating in the outboard boat market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of motorcycles and marine equipment, launched HARMO, a vessel equipped with a novel method of boat maneuvering as well as an electronic propulsion system and steering control system. HARMO is a "next-generation boat-maneuvering system platform" that includes an electric motor-powered propulsion device, a remote control box, and a joystick for easier operation developed with the intention of offering a smart package boat that provides passengers with more luxury because of the distinctive quietness of electric motors.



In January 2021, Malibu Boats, a US-based manufacturer of recreational boats acquired Maverick Boat Group for a deal amount of $150 million. Through this acquisition, Malibu expands its saltwater outboard offerings and leverages strong growth momentum by increasing production capacity and thus continues to deliver innovative boats to its customers. Maverick Boat Group is a US-based company manufacturing several boats including outboard boats



The countries covered in the outboard boats market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



