SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of The Walt Disney Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 – (NYSE: DIS)

CLASS PERIOD: December 10, 2020 to November 8, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (b) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter in order to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (c) Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; (d) the Company was not on track to achieve its 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, that such targets were not achievable, and that such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants had materially misrepresented the actual performance of Disney+, the sustainability of Disney+’s historical growth trends, the profitability of Disney+, and the likelihood that Disney could achieve its 2024 Disney+ subscriber and profitability targets.

DEADLINE: July 11, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DIS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 11, 2023.

