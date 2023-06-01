Southern New Mexico Multiple Listing Service joins MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Cruces Association of REALTORS® announces that its multiple listing service will begin managing data feeds through MLS Grid effective June 1, 2023.

The move makes the New Mexico association the latest to join MLS Grid, which supports the multiple listing service industry's (MLS’) role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. In the last year alone, more than a dozen MLSs have joined MLS Grid.

With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

The Las Cruces Association of REALTORS® serves more than 800 real estate professionals through the Southern New Mexico Multiple Listing Service. It is among 25 associations and MLSs which rely on MLS Grid.

“MLS Grid offers our members the assurance that their data will be handled in the most efficient manner, easing information pain points for our practitioners and their clients,” said Erica Mosher, association executive for the Las Cruces Association of REALTORS® and The Southern New Mexico Multiple Listing Service.

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“MLSs have a multitude of feeds to manage for brokers and vendors, said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid makes the process of handling these feeds and their licensing much simpler. The result is a market that works better for subscribers, vendors and consumers.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

About MLS Grid





Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.





About Las Cruces Association of REALTORS®

The Las Cruces Association of REALTORS® serves more than 800 real estate professionals with its Southern New Mexico MLS. Founded in 1949, the association has a mission of advancing ethics and professionalism in real estate with an emphasis on preserving property rights. More information can be found at: lascrucesassociationofrealtors.com.