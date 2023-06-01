New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464182/?utm_source=GNW





The global dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market is expected to grow from $125.16 billion in 2022 to $134.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market is expected to reach $172.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market consist of sales of instant pasta, non-instant pasta, pastry mixes, bread mixes, and batter mixes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dry Pasta refers to the combination of semolina flour with water and usually no egg and pressed through moulds and cut into a variety of pasta shapes.Its solid texture and ability to withstand other components make it ideal for substantial recipes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles.



Dough refers to the combination of flour with water, and occasionally yeast, oil, or sugar, in order to prepare it for baking.It is used to make pizzas, pretzels, beignets, and bread.



Flour mixes refer to the culinary product where flour serves as the base and is then combined with liquid, sugar, butter, various fruits, and leavening agents. They are used in baked, fried, or steamed, food products.



North America was the largest region in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market in 2022. The regions covered in dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes sources are wheat, rice, multi-grain, and others.A wheat source refers to the wheat flour, made up of wheat, grounded into a powder, which is suitable for human consumption.



The various categories are glutan-free and conventional that are channelled through supermarket, conventional store, online retail, and others.



The growing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market going forward.Bakery products refer to food products that are made by various methods of leavening including yeast-raised, chemical leavening, air leavening, and partial leavening, and involve bread, cake, pastry, and biscuits.



The need for dry pasta, dough and flour mixes is fuelled due to rising adoption of intelligent bakery systems, cutting-edge designs, and ground-breaking commercial bakery equipment that are used in the production of these product, making products more tasty, floppy and durable.., For instance, in November 2021, according to the Interreg Atlantic Area, a Belgium based- European Regional Development Fund Project, by European Union, in 2020, the European bakery products market accounted for $226 billion and is forecasted to grow by more than 3% by 2025. The report also accounted that, the European market contributes 41%, followed by Asia 27%, to the global bakery products market. Therefore, the growing demand for bakery products is driving the growth of the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market.Major companies operating in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mix market, focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Angel Yeast, a China-based food processing company, developed Angel Premium Dry Yeast, a premium dry yeast to encounter baking challenges in the bakery industry.These innovative dry yeasts are adaptable, and stable, and fulfill the most recent standards for the baking industry.



This dry yeast’s novel feature includes high-sugar yeast that is resistant to cold shock, weak organic acids, and strong osmotic pressure.



In January 2021, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A., an Italy-based pasta producer company acquired Ebro Foods’s Catelli dry pasta business in Canada for $128.6 million. With this acquisition, Barilla will expand its operations in North America. Ebro Foods, S.A., is a Spain-based, food processing company and dry pasta producer.



The countries covered in the Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market statistics, including dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market share, detailed dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes industry. This dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

