DB Roberts Welcomes Rob Hernandez as Field Sales Manager for the Central United States

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Hernandez joins DB Roberts with over 18 years of industry experience, including a combination of sales and distributor business management roles. This combination provides Rob with great insight into how to drive new business development and develop the field sales team in his territory to support their customers in the best possible way.

Based in the greater Milwaukee, WI, area, Rob supports the DB Roberts Field Sales Teams that cover the central United States. His team spans the DB Roberts Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin offices. “Rob brings a tremendous amount of positive energy and dedication to propel the team forward,” said Mandee Buehner, Central District Manager. “We are looking forward to growing with him.”

Rob and the Ohio area sales team will be exhibiting with key suppliers at the Design-2-Part Novi, MI, Show June 14-15, 2023. For more information on where DB Roberts is exhibiting, visit: www.dbroberts.com

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, hardware, components, shielding, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

