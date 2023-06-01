New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Command And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464178/?utm_source=GNW

, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Siemens, CACI International Inc., LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd., and Kongsberg Gruppen.



The global command and control systems market is expected to grow from $34.59 billion in 2022 to $37.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The command and control systems market is expected to reach $48.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The command-and-control systems market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing air traffic control systems, emergency response and disaster management systems, industrial control systems, and military command, and control systems.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The command-and-control systems market also includes sales of identification devices such as ID badges, card readers, keypads, and biometric readers which are used for providing command-and-control systems services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A command-and-control system refers to a set of hardware and software tools and processes used by an equipment or commander to monitor, plan, direct, and control operations to accomplish a task. They are used for planning, directing, coordinating, and controlling the operational activities of military forces.



North America was the largest region in the command and control systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in command-and-control systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main installation types of command and control systems include fixed command centers and deployable command centers.Fixed command centers are facilities created by organizations such as emergency response agencies, military units, or corporations to centrally coordinate and manage operations.



They consist of software and services solutions in platforms including land, maritime, airborne, and space for applications in government and defense, homeland security and cyber protection, and commercial.



Increasing military budgets worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the command-and-control systems market going forward.A military budget is an amount of money allocated by a government for military-related expenses, including salaries, training, equipment, research, development, and operational costs, to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the armed forces in the defense of the country.



A defense budget includes the size of that entity’s economy, other financial pressures on that entity, and the government’s or people’s willingness to pay for such military activities, as a result, it helps the entity’s capacity to support military activity and that support command-and-control systems market. For instance, in April 2022, according to a report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based organization that provides information on international peace and security, in 2021, total worldwide military spending increased by 0.7% in real terms to $2113 billion. Furthermore, China, the world’s second-largest spender allocated $293 billion to its military in 2021, up 4.7% from 2020. Therefore, increasing military budgets worldwide is driving the growth of the command-and-control systems market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining the popularity in command and control systems market.Major market players operating in command and control systems are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies and are constantly developing and integrating them into these systems to enhance their capabilities.



For instance, in June 2022, Milrem Robotics, an Estonia-based manufacturer of the robotic vehicle, launched command and control (C2) technology for intelligent unmanned systems at Eurosatory 2022, the international land and airland Defence and Security exhibition.The unmanned aerial and ground vehicle (UxV) solution combines sensing and effector data from various payloads into a composite command and control system.



It enables continuous monitoring and management of the most crucial parameters of the UxV systems, including energy state, fault conditions, operating parameters, built-in diagnostic tests, initialization, and configurations.



In October 2021, Volta Power Systems, a US-based company that provides auxiliary advanced energy systems collaborated with Draxxon, a US-based specialty vehicle manufacturer to launch the DX-816 fully-electric towable command center, the first of its kind in the industry.This center allows organizations to integrate drones into other command and control systems where additional surveillance is necessary.



This also allows the mobile center to run on a single system charge without the use of a generator.



The countries covered in the command-and-control systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The command and control systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides command and control systems optical components market statistics, including command and control systems optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a command and control systems optical components market share, detailed command and control systems optical components market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the command and control systems optical components industry. This command and control systems optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________