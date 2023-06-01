New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Authorized Car Service Center Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464174/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, The Lansdowne Motor Company, Renault Group, and Automovill.



The global authorized car service center market is expected to grow from $210.57 billion in 2022 to $226 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The authorized car service center market is expected to reach $284.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The authorized car service center market includes revenues earned by entities by wheel alignment, wiper blade replacement, engine and cabin air filter replacement, brake fluid exchange, spark plug replacement, and other related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



An authorized car service center refers to any service facility or shop designated as an authorized service center by the car manufacturer, an authorized dealer, or the Company. It is used to carry out routine maintenance, like tire rotations, oil and filter changes, and various inspections.



North America was the largest region in the authorized car service center market in 2022. The regions covered in authorized car service center report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main authorized car service center auto body workshop types are OEM authorized workshops and organized multi-brand service providers.OEM authorized workshop refers to a service center that has gained OEM certification to only utilize factory-approved parts.



OEM-approved workshops provide services utilizing the appropriate tools to install parts and only factory-approved methods. The various services offered are related to engine, transmission, brakes, suspension, electrical, body, tire, and belts and accessories for various vehicles of age less than three years and more than three years.



The rapid growth of the automobile industry is expected to boost the growth of the authorized car service center market going forward.The automobile industry refers to businesses engaged in the manufacture, distribution, retail, and upkeep of automobiles.



In order to assure that the vehicles obtains authentic OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts and genuine services, vehicles are serviced at an authorized service center after purchase.Hence, the rapid growth of the automobile industry will required number of authorised service center to provide genuine and better services which will boost the authorized car service center market.



For instance, according to a report published by MarkLines Co., Ltd., a Japan-based automotive information platform, in 2021, automotive sales in the U.S. reached 15,079,182 units in 2021, an increase of 3.4% compared to 2020, and further, the sales of trucks and SUVs increased by 5.3%. Therefore, the rapid growth of the automobile industry is driving the growth of the authorized car service center market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the authorized car service center market.Major companies operating in the authorized car service center market are focusing on developing new technologies.



For instance, in March 2022, Volvo Car Corporation, a Sweden-based manufacturer of luxury vehicles, launched UVeye an automated vehicle inspection technology.The unique feature of this technology is its high-speed, camera-based systems that scan tires, underbody components, and car exteriors for flaws, missing parts, and other safety-related issues.



The automated vehicle inspection procedure is quicker than manual inspections and takes only a few seconds to complete.



In February 2023, Performance Plus Quick Oil Change, a US-based oil change and car wash company, acquired Sparkle Car Care Centers for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to deepen and strengthen Performance Plus’s position as a leader in the sector.



A perfect synergy has been achieved between two leading automotive care companies with Performance Plus’ acquisition of Sparkle Car Care Centers. Sparkle Car Care Centers is a US-based company recognized for their quality car washes and quick, efficient oil changes.



The countries covered in the authorized car service center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The authorized car service center market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides authorized car service center market statistics, including authorized car service center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a authorized car service center market share, detailed authorized car service center market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the authorized car service center industry. This authorized car service center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________