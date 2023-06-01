Schulich ExecEd Partners With York Regional Police for New Leadership Program

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schulich ExecEd, Schulich School of Business, York University in partnership with York Regional Police (YRP), is proud to present the Future of Leadership in Policing Program, which launched in May 2023.



The Future of Leadership in Policing Program is curated specifically to strengthen the business acumen and leadership skills of both sworn and civilian members. Schulich ExecEd and YRP have created a highly customized program; ensuring synergy to the learner’s current job position, driven by organizational values, and intended to help professionals identify potential avenues for growth at YRP.

The program is a series of five streams designed to support the various units, job positions and members at YRP, ensuring accessibility to education across the organization. Participants will also have access to this program in a fully live, virtual format, to enhance the learner experience by providing a further layer of accessibility for those who are remote or in the field. The Future of Leadership in Policing Program was designed with the goal of fostering growth at each career stage, inspiring exemplary leadership knowledge at every level of an individual’s career.

Schulich ExecEd is proud to be an education provider for York Regional Police, as the workforce and policing industry evolve; providing skills for success is crucial to continuing our mission to empower employees, the community, and organizations. Rami Mayer, Executive Director of Schulich ExecEd, states:

“We are excited to announce the Future of Leadership in Policing Program in partnership with York Regional Police (YRP). We are proud to partner with YRP as it addresses the challenges of policing in perhaps the most diverse region of the country and one that serves the community of York University. YRP has recognized that the high standards and values of the police service are reinforced and strengthened by leadership training at all levels of the organization. As such, it is making a significant and important investment in its people.”

“We have long held at Schulich ExecEd that leadership values, skills and decision-making capabilities are a continuum from early in-career to senior roles. Leadership behaviours must be demonstrated in different ways across the talent pipeline. York Regional Police has recognized this, and the training provided will be customized and targeted at different job categories and roles, each with their own specific challenges and the respective leadership skills required,” said Mayer.

“The best part of the Future of Leadership in Policing Program is that it was designed with our people at top of mind,” said Jim MacSween, Chief of York Regional Police. “Our members work in so many different roles and diverse working environments across the region, so it was critical to find education opportunities that were accessible to all.”

“Designed to include five unique learning streams and virtual classroom instruction, I’m confident that our partnership with Schulich ExecEd has resulted in a program that puts our people, and their professional and personal development, first,” Chief MacSween said.

Each module has been developed with the unique leadership competencies and strategic objectives from York Regional Police for a fully comprehensive, synergized, and custom experience for learners. This approach will take participants directly from the classroom back into the working environment.

Upon completion of the program, each participant receives a Schulich ExecEd digital micro-credential. At Schulich ExecEd, accelerated reskilling is the way forward to allow professionals to grow their careers, level up for senior roles and enable them to diversify their skillsets, specializations, and knowledge. Receiving a micro-credential identifies YRP team members’ commitment to embarking on their professional development journey and commitment to being exceptional leaders in their communities.