Global Water Enhancer Market on an Uptrend as Functional Beverages Garner Popularity in Retail, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortified with nutrients like essential minerals, vitamins, electrolytes, sweeteners, botanicals, and several other functional elements, water enhancers have been gaining prominence over the recent past. The water enhancer market is expected to witness sustained growth over the years to come, suggests a study of Fairfield Market Research, on account of the expanding space across retail shelves. The customizability, and varying size availability of water enhancers to meet specific taste and nutritional preferences is also likely to play an instrumental role in the market build-up.
“Soaring demand for on-the-go beverages, and surging popularity of energy or functional drinks in the health and wellness industry will further as the growth boosters to the water enhancer market. Greater emphasis on packaging is also likely to create a favorable growth environment for the market,” says the company analyst.
Insights into Segmentation Analysis
The user-friendly feature, and widespread availability of liquid water enhancers will continue to account for the highest preference for this category in the water enhancer market. Many of the leading players including Jel Sert, and the Kraft Heinz Company have been adhering to the offerings in liquid form, which also upholds the dominance of this segment to a significant extent.
On the other hand, while the powdered water enhancer category follows as the next key segment of the water enhancer market, it is likely to demonstrate the fastest growth during the period of forecast. These growth projections are clearly attributable to the growing preference for powdered nutrition products among fitness enthusiasts. An extended shelf-life further strengthens the growth prospects of this segment in the long run.
Based on the market analysis by distribution channel, the reports shows that online is yet to take over the conventional brick and mortar retail.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Regional analysis of the water enhancer market reveals sales will be higher across the most industrialized nations, which indicates the strongest growth outlook of the market in developed western regions, i.e., Europe, and North America. The former currently surges ahead, led by the UK, and Germany, as a sizeable consumer mass is showing preference for healthier lifestyle choices. Increasing readiness of European consumers to taste different varieties of nutritional water, and greater availability of the same will drive Europe’s water enhancer market expansion at the leading spot. Besides Germany, and the UK, Belgium is also spotted as one of the major importers of water enhancers in Europe.
Given the notable pace of market expansion across Asia Pacific, the east Asia looks like the most lucrative pocket in the Asian subcontinent as the nations here seem to reflect higher acceptance levels for nutritional supplements and similar products.
Key Competitors in Global Water Enhancer Industry
The Coca Cola Company, Mondelez International, Dr. Pepper, Nestle S.A., Arizona Beverages USA, 4C foods, Heartland Food Products Group, Keurig Kraft Foods Inc., JelSert, Bigelow Tea, Refresco
Global Water Enhancer Market is Segmented as Below:
By Type
- Flavored Water Enhancers
- Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers
- Workout Water Enhancers
By Form
- Powder/Mix Water Enhancers
- Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers
- Water Enhancer Drops
- Water Enhancer Tablets
By Active Raw Material
- Vegetables
- Tea Leaves
- Coffee Beans
- Coconuts
- Others
By Active Ingredient
- Vitamins
- Electrolytes
- Antioxidants
- Sweeteners
By End Use
- Sports Drinks
- Supplements Drinks
- Household Drinks
- Medicinal Drinks
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Independent Markets
- Pharmacies
- Online Retailing of Water Enhancers
- Brand Websites
- e-Commerce Platforms
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
