Global Water Enhancer Market on an Uptrend as Functional Beverages Garner Popularity in Retail, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortified with nutrients like essential minerals, vitamins, electrolytes, sweeteners, botanicals, and several other functional elements, water enhancers have been gaining prominence over the recent past. The water enhancer market is expected to witness sustained growth over the years to come, suggests a study of Fairfield Market Research, on account of the expanding space across retail shelves. The customizability, and varying size availability of water enhancers to meet specific taste and nutritional preferences is also likely to play an instrumental role in the market build-up.

“Soaring demand for on-the-go beverages, and surging popularity of energy or functional drinks in the health and wellness industry will further as the growth boosters to the water enhancer market. Greater emphasis on packaging is also likely to create a favorable growth environment for the market,” says the company analyst.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Water Enhancer Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/water-enhancer-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The user-friendly feature, and widespread availability of liquid water enhancers will continue to account for the highest preference for this category in the water enhancer market. Many of the leading players including Jel Sert, and the Kraft Heinz Company have been adhering to the offerings in liquid form, which also upholds the dominance of this segment to a significant extent.

On the other hand, while the powdered water enhancer category follows as the next key segment of the water enhancer market, it is likely to demonstrate the fastest growth during the period of forecast. These growth projections are clearly attributable to the growing preference for powdered nutrition products among fitness enthusiasts. An extended shelf-life further strengthens the growth prospects of this segment in the long run.

Based on the market analysis by distribution channel, the reports shows that online is yet to take over the conventional brick and mortar retail.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of the water enhancer market reveals sales will be higher across the most industrialized nations, which indicates the strongest growth outlook of the market in developed western regions, i.e., Europe, and North America. The former currently surges ahead, led by the UK, and Germany, as a sizeable consumer mass is showing preference for healthier lifestyle choices. Increasing readiness of European consumers to taste different varieties of nutritional water, and greater availability of the same will drive Europe’s water enhancer market expansion at the leading spot. Besides Germany, and the UK, Belgium is also spotted as one of the major importers of water enhancers in Europe.

Given the notable pace of market expansion across Asia Pacific, the east Asia looks like the most lucrative pocket in the Asian subcontinent as the nations here seem to reflect higher acceptance levels for nutritional supplements and similar products.

Key Competitors in Global Water Enhancer Industry

The Coca Cola Company, Mondelez International, Dr. Pepper, Nestle S.A., Arizona Beverages USA, 4C foods, Heartland Food Products Group, Keurig Kraft Foods Inc., JelSert, Bigelow Tea, Refresco

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/water-enhancer-market/request-customization

Global Water Enhancer Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Flavored Water Enhancers

Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers

Workout Water Enhancers





By Form

Powder/Mix Water Enhancers

Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers

Water Enhancer Drops

Water Enhancer Tablets

By Active Raw Material

Vegetables

Tea Leaves

Coffee Beans

Coconuts

Others





By Active Ingredient

Vitamins

Electrolytes

Antioxidants

Sweeteners

By End Use

Sports Drinks

Supplements Drinks

Household Drinks

Medicinal Drinks

Others





By Distribution Channel

Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Markets

Pharmacies

Online Retailing of Water Enhancers

Brand Websites

e-Commerce Platforms





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Water Enhancer Market

Water Enhancer Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Know More about our Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/water-enhancer-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk