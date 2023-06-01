Canon Publishes Integrated Report 2023

Melville, NY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has published the Canon Integrated Report 2023 (English Edition) on its corporate website. The report is designed to help investors, shareholders and other stakeholders achieve a greater understanding of Canon. The Canon Integrated Report 2023 (English Edition): https://global.canon/en/ir/library/integrated.html.

Formerly included in the Canon Sustainability Report, which covered a wide range of topics such as Canon's business performance, financial situation, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), the Canon Integrated Report has been published separately for the first time. The Integrated Report primarily focuses on explaining issues of great interest to Canon's stakeholders - primarily investors and shareholders - such as the company's long-term vision, and business strategies.

The Canon Integrated Report 2023 explains the company's strategies and initiatives regarding its business, R&D, human resources, finances and intellectual property intended to "accelerate our productivity improvement and corporate portfolio transformation through new business creation," the basic policy for Phase VI (2021-2025) of Canon's Excellent Global Corporation Plan series of five-year business plans.

In addition, the report contains information about issues of significant importance to Canon and initiatives designed to address such issues, including its relationship with the environment and society, as well as corporate governance.

