Calgary Health Foundation appoints Murray Sigler as President & CEO

Calgary, Alberta, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respected business and community leader Murray Sigler has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Health Foundation effective July 1, 2023. Murray joined the Foundation in November of 2022 as the Interim President & CEO to lend his vast business experience at a time of transition for the organization.

“Murray Sigler has proven to be an effective leader and valuable asset to the organization,” Calgary Health Foundation Board Chair, Sandy Edmonstone says.

“Murray has leveraged his business acumen of the Calgary community to strengthen the organization’s position in contributing to improving the healthcare landscape in an impactful way. Calgary Health Foundation’s work is in service to the community, and we are fortunate to have a President & CEO that is as effective, knowledgeable and strategic as Murray.”

Through his leadership, Mr. Sigler has strengthened relationships with health partners and the Government of Alberta to advance the Foundation’s strategic investment in healthcare and enhanve patient outcomes for Calgarians.

“In my first seven months with Calgary Health Foundation, I have seen the incredible potential the organization has to support the world-class health landscape that Calgarians desire both today and well into the future,” said Murray Sigler.

“Calgary Health Foundation’s unique model allows us to support investments that span all areas of healthcare and all diseases, but at the heart of our work, we are improving patient outcomes and enhancing the lives of our community members every single day. We take great pride in fulfilling this duty.”

With the completion of Calgary Health Foundation’s $152M Newborns Need Campaign to advance newborn and maternal health, the organization was looking to have steadfast and visionary leadership as it transitions to emerging opportunities and collaborations taking shape in new areas of healthcare, such as mental health, women’s health, cardiac care, innovations in surgery and Indigenous health. These areas respond to the community’s interests and reflect the transformational impact Calgary Health Foundation continues to have.

The Foundation currently nets approximately $25M in annual revenue from community support and, with Murray’s leadership, is well positioned for growth.

Before joining Calgary Health Foundation, Mr. Sigler was appointed interim CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Today, Murray invests his volunteer time in building community as Chair of the Board for Lindsay Park Sports Society, overseeing operations for the MNP Community & Sport Centre, and serves on the Board at KidSport Calgary, Sport for Calgary Foundation, The Glencoe Club, Glencoe Golf & Country Club and Alberta’s History and Heroes Foundation.

In April 2022, Murray was honored by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce as recipient of its Sherrold Moore Award, bestowed annually upon a long-standing Chamber member whose character embodies the true essence of community, volunteerism and humble dedication to the community.

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca.

For more information about Calgary Health Foundation and its strategic priorities, visit calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

Attachment