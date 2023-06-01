Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q1 Net Sales Increase of 13.5%



Q1 Comparable Sales Increase of 2.7% with a 3.9% Increase in Comparable Transactions

Q1 EPS Increase of 13.6% to $0.67

Tightens Fiscal 2023 Sales and Earnings Ranges

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

For the first quarter ended April 29, 2023:

Net sales increased by 13.5% to $726.2 million from $639.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022; comparable sales increased by 2.7% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,367 stores in 43 states. This represents an increase in stores of 11.6% from the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Operating income was $42.4 million compared to $42.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The effective tax rate was 18.6% compared to 22.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income was $37.5 million compared to $32.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Diluted income per common share was $0.67 compared to $0.59 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.06 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to approximately $0.03 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, said, “We are pleased with our first quarter results that were in line with our outlook highlighted by a 3.9% comp transaction increase. While our customers face multiple macro headwinds, we continue to be there for them, flexing our offering to bring them the Wow products they need and want. Our broad-based sales performance and transaction trends demonstrate that we are gaining trips and customers through our amazing value, trend-right products and Five Beyond prototype.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “Looking to the rest of the year, we remain focused on playing offense to drive increased market share. We now plan to open a record 200-plus new stores and complete over 400 conversions to the new Five Beyond prototype in 2023 while building a strong pipeline of new stores for 2024. With the headwinds of the pandemic moderating, combined with our continued experience and efficiency-based initiatives, we believe we are well-positioned to continue our high growth."

Second Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2023:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $755 million to $765 million based on opening approximately 40 new stores and assuming an approximate 2% to 3% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $48 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.85 on approximately 55.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the full year of Fiscal 2023:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion based on opening over 200 new stores and assuming an approximate 1% to 3% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $297 million to $319 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.31 to $5.71 on approximately 55.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The 53rd week is expected to contribute approximately $40 million in sales and approximately $0.08 in diluted income per common share.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $335 million in fiscal 2023.



Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is scheduled for today, June 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to inflation and increasing commodity prices, risks related to potential systematic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,367 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

215-207-2658

InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com

FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 335,286 $ 332,324 $ 120,501 Short-term investment securities 88,241 66,845 189,140 Inventories 534,389 527,720 504,182 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 8,898 8,898 4,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,689 130,592 87,280 Total current assets 1,083,503 1,066,379 905,614 Property and equipment, net 944,375 925,530 799,765 Operating lease assets 1,336,588 1,319,132 1,232,246 Long-term investment securities — — 10,182 Other assets 16,043 13,870 12,973 $ 3,380,509 $ 3,324,911 $ 2,960,780 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 234,492 221,120 230,282 Income taxes payable 27,751 19,928 35,767 Accrued salaries and wages 13,390 25,420 13,089 Other accrued expenses 135,463 136,316 140,849 Operating lease liabilities 207,458 199,776 174,400 Total current liabilities 618,554 602,560 594,387 Other long-term liabilities 4,626 4,296 3,807 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,310,465 1,296,975 1,209,785 Deferred income taxes 59,563 59,151 37,859 Total liabilities 1,993,208 1,962,982 1,845,838 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 556 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 248,677 260,784 242,607 Retained earnings 1,138,068 1,100,590 871,780 Total shareholders’ equity 1,387,301 1,361,929 1,114,942 $ 3,380,509 $ 3,324,911 $ 2,960,780





FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 726,247 $ 639,596 Cost of goods sold 491,443 432,819 Gross profit 234,804 206,777 Selling, general and administrative expenses 192,392 164,448 Operating income 42,412 42,329 Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net 3,647 (237 ) Income before income taxes 46,059 42,092 Income tax expense 8,581 9,374 Net income $ 37,478 $ 32,718 Basic income per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.59 Diluted income per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,650,375 55,647,200 Diluted shares 55,777,010 55,834,287



