Amlan International Names Beijing Zhongnong Pasture Biotechnology Co., Ltd. as Master Distributor in China

English Chinese (Simplified)

CHICAGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, is proud to announce its strategic restructuring plans for the China business. To streamline distribution and increase efficiency, Amlan has chosen Beijing Zhongnong Pasture Biotechnology Co., Ltd. as its master distributor in China.



The strategic decision recognizes the significance of the Chinese market and Amlan’s successful longstanding partnership with Zhongnong. In 2021, China had the world’s largest swine meat production, 53 million MT, producing 44% of global production. Additionally, China was the world’s second largest broiler meat producer, producing 14.7 million MT, and the world’s third largest milk producer, producing 36.8 million MT in the same year. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the Chinese feed and farming industry, Zhongnong has proven to be a valuable partner in the northern region of China by working closely with Amlan to provide proven mineral-based feed additives to Chinese animal producers.

Zhongnong has a highly professional sales team with widespread reach and a comprehensive service network, possessing an in-depth understanding and appreciation of Amlan's products. Leveraging this vast knowledge and industry experience will enhance the value delivered to customers in the Chinese market by improving distribution efficiency and promoting Amlan's full range of products, including Calibrin®-A and Calibrin®-Z products, and products, such as Varium® and NeoPrime®, that will be available in the future. Since 2012, Zhongnong has been one of Amlan’s top-performing distributors, fostering a long history of partnership, mutual trust, and support. Amlan and Zhongnong have full confidence in the market and sales prospects.

"We are extremely optimistic about Amlan's future prospects for global growth. Zhongnong has a distinct advantage in the China market with a strong and loyal ruminant and layer customer base that can accelerate Amlan’s business opportunities and support the business," said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and President, Amlan International. By establishing Zhongnong as its master distributor, Amlan is poised to continue its growth and success in the Chinese market while providing value and support to both existing and future customers.

Company Information

Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Amlan International sells feed additives across the world.

Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Media Contact

Reagan Culbertson

VP, Strategic Marketing

Press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f47053e-1736-4253-8861-6e1c8eddf6be