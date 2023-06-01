Zscaler Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights



Revenue grows 46% year-over-year to $418.8 million

Calculated billings grows 40% year-over-year to $482.3 million

Deferred revenue grows 44% year-over-year to $1,175.4 million

GAAP net loss of $46.0 million compared to GAAP net loss of $101.4 million on a year-over-year basis

Non-GAAP net income of $74.6 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.7 million on a year-over-year basis



SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2023.

"The business value delivered by our Zero Trust security platform is continuing to drive customer adoption across all sectors globally, leading to another quarter of strong growth. On a year-over-year basis, we delivered 46% revenue growth, 40% billings growth, and 135% operating profit growth, all exceeding our guidance from last quarter”, said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. "We believe our highly-scalable, extensible platform enables customers to dramatically elevate their security posture, reduce IT complexity and increase employee productivity, providing a competitive advantage to our customers and helping to ensure their business success in this uncertain macroeconomic environment."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $418.8 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year.

$418.8 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $55.7 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to $86.6 million, or 30% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.9 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $27.2 million, or 9% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP loss from operations was $55.7 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to $86.6 million, or 30% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.9 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $27.2 million, or 9% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $46.0 million, compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $74.6 million, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss was $46.0 million, compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $74.6 million, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, compared to $0.72 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48, compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, compared to $0.72 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48, compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $108.5 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to $77.2 million, or 27% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $73.9 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $43.7 million, or 15% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash provided by operations was $108.5 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to $77.2 million, or 27% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $73.9 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $43.7 million, or 15% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Deferred revenue: $1,175.4 million as of April 30, 2023, an increase of 44% year-over-year.

$1,175.4 million as of April 30, 2023, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $1,968.4 million as of April 30, 2023, an increase of $237.1 million from July 31, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Announced the appointment of Syam Nair as Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Research and Development. Nair joined the company in May 2023 and is responsible for driving the research and development engines to expand Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform, accelerate AI/ML innovations, and further scale the largest security cloud in the world.



Announced the appointment of Karl Soderlund as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners, and Alliances. In this role, Soderlund is responsible for elevating and modernizing the Zscaler partner program by developing and executing a competitive go-to-market strategy and leading a world-class channel team.



Launched advanced AI-powered insights for Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX™) to provide IT operations and service desk teams with improved diagnostics and remediation. This innovation helps to ensure flawless digital experiences for employees and accelerate the IT troubleshooting process to reduce remediation time from hours, days, or weeks to a few minutes.



Integrated data loss prevention (DLP) and ThreatLabz threat intelligence with Zscaler Posture Control to make it the only cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that delivers an accurate cloud risk view by correlating risk impact and likelihood using Zscaler sensitive data discovery and security signals.



Announced Zscaler was again recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the second consecutive year following 10 consecutive years as Leader in the Gartner Secure Web Gateways (SWG) Magic Quadrant.



Released findings of Zscaler's 2023 ThreatLabz Phishing Report which views 12 months of global phishing data from the world’s largest in-line security cloud to identify the latest trends, emerging tactics, and the industries and regions that are most impacted by phishing attacks. Overall, phishing attacks around the world rose nearly 50% in 2022 compared to 2021.



Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements

Effective August 1, 2022, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2020-06, Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity’s Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) (ASU 2020-06), using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of our convertible senior notes, which will be amortized as interest expense. Additionally, ASU 2020-06 amended the calculation of diluted earnings per share for certain convertible debt instruments, eliminating the treasury stock method and requiring the use of the if-converted method to compute the underlying potentially diluted shares. Accordingly, to account for the potentially diluted shares related to our convertible senior notes, we are required to add back the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes to our non-GAAP net income and include approximately 7.63 million shares related to our convertible senior notes beginning in our first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect:

Revenue of $429 million to $431 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $69 million to $70 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.49, assuming approximately 157 million fully diluted shares outstanding using the "if-converted" method for our convertible senior notes



For the full year fiscal 2023, we expect:

Revenue of approximately $1.591 billion to $1.593 billion

Calculated billings of $1.974 billion to $1.978 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations of $224 million to $225 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.63 to $1.64, assuming approximately 156 million fully diluted shares outstanding using the "if-converted" method for our convertible senior notes

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring and other charges. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on August 1, 2022, guidance for non-GAAP net income per share uses the if-converted method to calculate the potentially diluted shares related to the convertible senior notes. Accordingly, we are required to add back the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes to our non-GAAP net income and include approximately 7.63 million shares related to our convertible senior notes. Additionally, we include the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes. We have not reconciled our expectations to non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we updated our definition of non-GAAP income from operations to include restructuring and other charges.

For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and full year fiscal 2023. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: macroeconomic influences and instability, including the ongoing effects of inflation, geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations and financial results and the economy in general; the uncertainty about the raising of the U.S. federal government debt limit and the impact of a government default or shut-down; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023 filed on March 8, 2023 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 filed on September 15, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue $ 418,800 $ 286,807 $ 1,161,946 $ 772,887 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 95,849 64,022 260,150 173,974 Gross profit 322,951 222,785 901,796 598,913 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) (2) 236,273 192,132 701,054 520,991 Research and development (1) (2) 92,637 76,578 253,348 210,989 General and administrative (1) 43,486 40,672 131,164 111,833 Restructuring and other charges (1) 6,301 — 6,301 — Total operating expenses 378,697 309,382 1,091,867 843,813 Loss from operations (55,746 ) (86,597 ) (190,071 ) (244,900 ) Interest income 18,577 949 39,111 1,979 Interest expense (3) (4) (1,383 ) (14,246 ) (4,047 ) (42,121 ) Other expense, net (809 ) (2,001 ) (1,531 ) (3,434 ) Loss before income taxes (39,361 ) (101,895 ) (156,538 ) (288,476 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,685 (490 ) 15,123 4,150 Net loss $ (46,046 ) $ (101,405 ) $ (171,661 ) $ (292,626 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (2.08 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 145,354 141,422 144,442 140,403 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 10,025 $ 6,511 $ 28,281 $ 17,596 Sales and marketing 51,417 53,576 162,099 144,706 Research and development 31,796 31,366 86,409 89,936 General and administrative 17,112 20,113 53,715 59,467 Restructuring and other charges 1,036 — 1,036 — Total $ 111,386 $ 111,566 $ 331,540 $ 311,705 (2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,695 $ 1,980 $ 6,809 $ 6,036 Sales and marketing 200 178 556 526 Research and development 80 80 713 133 Total $ 2,975 $ 2,238 $ 8,078 $ 6,695 (3) Includes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs as follows (4): $ 974 $ 13,887 $ 2,919 $ 41,043 (4) Effective August 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective method under which prior period amounts have not been adjusted. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of the convertible senior notes, which will be recognized as interest expense.





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) April 30, July 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,275,297 $ 1,013,210 Short-term investments 693,110 718,129 Accounts receivable, net 376,339 399,745 Deferred contract acquisition costs 103,896 86,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,608 39,353 Total current assets 2,527,250 2,256,647 Property and equipment, net 222,801 160,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,526 72,357 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 232,304 210,792 Acquired intangible assets, net 28,841 31,819 Goodwill 89,192 78,547 Other noncurrent assets 31,798 21,870 Total assets $ 3,200,712 $ 2,832,665 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,783 $ 26,154 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,209 46,496 Accrued compensation 123,195 111,948 Deferred revenue 1,058,901 923,749 Operating lease liabilities 31,054 26,100 Total current liabilities 1,289,142 1,134,447 Convertible senior notes, net(1) 1,140,840 968,674 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 116,472 97,374 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 42,884 50,948 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,100 7,922 Total liabilities 2,599,438 2,259,365 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 146 143 Additional paid-in capital 1,660,930 1,590,885 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102 ) (25,850 ) Accumulated deficit (1,059,700 ) (991,878 ) Total stockholders’ equity 601,274 573,300 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,200,712 $ 2,832,665

_________

(1) Effective August 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective method under which prior period amounts have not been adjusted. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of our convertible senior notes, which will be recognized as interest expense.





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (171,661 ) $ (292,626 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 39,769 29,437 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 8,078 6,695 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 71,368 48,793 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (1) 2,919 41,043 Non-cash operating lease costs 23,320 18,988 Stock-based compensation expense 322,730 294,745 Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount) (3,389 ) 5,942 Deferred income taxes 158 (521 ) Other (2,087 ) 649 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable 23,005 (15,449 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (110,566 ) (99,062 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (29,605 ) (10,354 ) Accounts payable (4,079 ) 2,966 Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities 14,861 10,150 Accrued compensation 10,933 9,056 Deferred revenue 154,256 188,595 Operating lease liabilities (23,603 ) (20,273 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 326,407 218,774 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (70,127 ) (48,046 ) Capitalized internal-use software (23,962 ) (14,167 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,643 ) (380 ) Purchase of strategic investments (2,200 ) — Purchases of short-term investments (740,239 ) (810,111 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 748,166 955,279 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 25,083 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (78,922 ) 82,575 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 3,194 6,190 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 11,410 11,509 Payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisitions — (50 ) Other (2 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,602 17,646 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 262,087 318,995 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,013,210 275,898 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,275,297 $ 594,893

_________

(1) Effective August 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective method under which prior period amounts have not been adjusted. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of the convertible senior notes, which will be recognized as interest expense.





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 418,800 $ 286,807 $ 1,161,946 $ 772,887 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 322,951 $ 222,785 $ 901,796 $ 598,913 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 10,025 6,511 28,281 17,596 Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,695 1,980 6,809 6,036 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 335,671 $ 231,276 $ 936,886 $ 622,545 GAAP gross margin 77 % 78 % 78 % 77 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % 81 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (55,746 ) $ (86,597 ) $ (190,071 ) $ (244,900 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (1) 111,386 111,566 331,540 311,705 Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,975 2,238 8,078 6,695 Add: Restructuring and other charges, excluding stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,265 — 5,265 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 63,880 $ 27,207 $ 154,812 $ 73,500 GAAP operating margin (13 )% (30 )% (16 )% (32 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 15 % 9 % 13 % 10 %

(1) In connection with a restructuring plan announced in March 2023, we incurred stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1.0 million, which is included in stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes.





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine months ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (46,046 ) $ (101,405 ) $ (171,661 ) $ (292,626 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (1) 111,386 111,566 331,540 311,705 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,975 2,238 8,078 6,695 Restructuring and other charges, excluding stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,265 — 5,265 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 974 13,887 2,919 41,043 Benefit for income taxes (3) — (1,554 ) — (1,915 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 74,554 $ 24,732 $ 176,141 $ 64,902 Add: Non-GAAP interest expense (2) 359 — 1,078 — Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 74,913 $ 24,732 $ 177,219 $ 64,902 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (2.08 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (1) 0.72 0.76 2.13 2.11 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.05 Restructuring and other charges, excluding stock-based compensation expense (1) 0.03 — 0.03 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.01 0.09 0.02 0.28 Benefit for income taxes (3) — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Non-GAAP interest expense (2) — — 0.01 — Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (4) 0.02 0.03 0.09 0.09 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted (2) $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 1.14 $ 0.44 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted 145,354 141,422 144,442 140,403 Add: Outstanding equity incentive awards 2,492 5,493 3,249 6,798 Add: Convertible senior notes (2) 7,626 2,740 7,626 3,377 Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions (5) — (2,740 ) — (2,704 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted (2) 155,472 146,915 155,317 147,874

___________

(1) In connection with a restructuring plan announced in March 2023, we incurred stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1.0 million, which is included in stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes.

(2) Effective August 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective method under which prior period amounts have not been adjusted. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of the convertible senior notes, which will be recognized as interest expense. Additionally, this standard amended the calculation of diluted earnings per share for certain convertible debt instruments, eliminating the treasury stock method and requiring the use of the if-converted method to compute the underlying potentially diluted shares. Accordingly, to account for the potentially diluted shares related to the convertible senior notes, we are required to add back the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes to our non-GAAP net income and include approximately 7.63 million shares related to the convertible senior notes beginning in our first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

(3) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for purposes of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

(4) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differing from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

(5) We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP, but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. No antidilutive impact was reflected in the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023, as the average stock price of our common stock during such periods was lower than the capped calls’ exercise price.





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculated billings Revenue $ 418,800 $ 286,807 $ 1,161,946 $ 772,887 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 1,175,373 818,743 1,175,373 818,743 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (1,111,880 ) (759,931 ) (1,021,123 ) (630,601 ) Calculated billings $ 482,293 $ 345,619 $ 1,316,196 $ 961,029 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,469 $ 77,241 $ 326,407 $ 218,774 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (26,244 ) (27,604 ) (70,127 ) (48,046 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (8,339 ) (5,892 ) (23,962 ) (14,167 ) Free cash flow $ 73,886 $ 43,745 $ 232,318 $ 156,561 Free cash flow margin Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue 26 % 27 % 28 % 28 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue (6 )% (10 )% (6 )% (6 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin 18 % 15 % 20 % 20 %



ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in business acquisitions and related income tax effects, if applicable, are excluded because these are considered by management to be outside of our core business operating performance. Restructuring and other charges includes severance and termination benefits in connection with a restructuring plan to streamline operations and to align people, roles and projects to our strategic priorities. These expenses are excluded because they fluctuate in amount and frequency and are not reflective of our core business operating performance. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. We estimate the tax effect of these items on our non-GAAP results and may adjust our GAAP provision for income taxes, if such effects have a material impact to our non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring and other charges. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and income tax effects generated by the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the non-GAAP interest expense divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.

Calculated Billings. We define calculated billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.