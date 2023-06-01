PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences

EAGLE, Idaho, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced members of the management team will participate in two upcoming June investor conferences.



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 -- William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference: The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 -- Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Virtual Conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference presentation and fireside chat will be webcasted and can be accessed live or archived over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

