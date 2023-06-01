Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.
Net sales for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 17.1% to $182.9 million from $220.7 million in the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $18.4 million, or $0.96 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.
At April 29, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $155.3 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $173.0 million at April 30, 2022. The decrease was driven by capital expenditures of $27.5 million over this time period, offset by $11.2 million provided by operating activities.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our first quarter operating results were in-line with our outlook and reflect the significant change in consumer purchasing behavior that has occurred in the U.S. over the past year. While the domestic demand environment and heightened promotional activity has put pressure on our full-price selling model, we remain confident that the strong connections we’ve forged with our customers through Zumiez’s distinct brand culture, diverse and differentiated merchandise offering, and world class service have us well positioned for accelerated market share gains when we emerge from the current economic cycle. At the same time, we continue to expand our presence and evolve our capabilities in Europe and Australia and are encouraged by our momentum in these regions and the global foundation we are building for long-term, profitable growth.”
May 2023 Sales
Net sales for the four-week period ended May 27, 2023 decreased 12.8% compared to the four-week period ended May 28, 2022. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 27, 2023 decreased 14.3% from the comparable period in the prior year.
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending July 29, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $187 to $192 million. Loss per share is expected to be between $(0.63) to $(0.73).
The Company currently intends to open approximately 23 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 8 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 27, 2023, we operated 758 stores, including 608 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 80 in Europe and 21 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|April 29, 2023
|% of Sales
|April 30, 2022
|% of Sales
|Net sales
|$
|182,887
|100.0
|%
|$
|220,686
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|133,529
|73.0
|%
|148,312
|67.2
|%
|Gross profit
|49,358
|27.0
|%
|72,374
|32.8
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|70,712
|38.7
|%
|71,877
|32.6
|%
|Operating (loss) profit
|(21,354
|)
|-11.7
|%
|497
|0.2
|%
|Interest income, net
|858
|0.5
|%
|492
|0.2
|%
|Other (expense) income, net
|(541
|)
|-0.3
|%
|172
|0.1
|%
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
|(21,037
|)
|-11.5
|%
|1,161
|0.5
|%
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(2,655
|)
|-1.4
|%
|1,558
|0.7
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(18,382
|)
|-10.1
|%
|$
|(397
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share:
|Basic
|19,197
|19,533
|Diluted
|19,197
|19,533
|ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|April 29, 2023
|January 28, 2023
|April 30, 2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|66,655
|$
|81,503
|$
|62,501
|Marketable securities
|88,684
|91,986
|110,452
|Receivables
|20,655
|20,613
|23,609
|Inventories
|147,871
|134,824
|141,883
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,755
|11,252
|10,348
|Total current assets
|336,620
|340,178
|348,793
|Fixed assets, net
|94,419
|93,746
|90,313
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|216,091
|222,240
|240,052
|Goodwill
|56,925
|56,566
|55,325
|Intangible assets, net
|14,404
|14,443
|14,091
|Deferred tax assets, net
|11,034
|8,205
|7,910
|Other long-term assets
|12,005
|12,525
|11,630
|Total long-term assets
|404,878
|407,725
|419,321
|Total assets
|$
|741,498
|$
|747,903
|$
|768,114
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|59,551
|$
|40,379
|$
|65,108
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|18,378
|16,321
|19,334
|Operating lease liabilities
|63,866
|65,460
|69,327
|Other liabilities
|19,298
|23,649
|24,528
|Total current liabilities
|161,093
|145,809
|178,297
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|182,507
|188,835
|207,953
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,055
|5,931
|4,967
|Total long-term liabilities
|188,562
|194,766
|212,920
|Total liabilities
|349,655
|340,575
|391,217
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,782 shares issued and outstanding at April 29, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,459 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022
|190,599
|188,418
|182,899
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,077
|)
|(19,793
|)
|(23,274
|)
|Retained earnings
|220,321
|238,703
|217,272
|Total shareholders’ equity
|391,843
|407,328
|376,897
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|741,498
|$
|747,903
|$
|768,114
|ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|April 29, 2023
|April 30, 2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(18,382
|)
|$
|(397
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|5,379
|5,416
|Noncash lease expense
|16,313
|16,495
|Deferred taxes
|(2,912
|)
|1,838
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,906
|1,700
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|312
|-
|Other
|375
|(72
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|1,030
|(4,172
|)
|Inventories
|(13,091
|)
|(14,580
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(925
|)
|(280
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|18,868
|9,672
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|2,087
|(11,696
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(301
|)
|(4,987
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(18,609
|)
|(18,403
|)
|Other liabilities
|(4,929
|)
|(5,011
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(12,879
|)
|(24,477
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(5,438
|)
|(3,562
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
|(1,850
|)
|(1,914
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|5,571
|64,041
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,717
|)
|58,565
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|1,549
|17,414
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|(1,549
|)
|(17,414
|)
|Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
|460
|782
|Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
|(185
|)
|(407
|)
|Common stock repurchased
|—
|(87,860
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|275
|(87,485
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(509
|)
|(1,497
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(14,830
|)
|(54,894
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|88,453
|124,052
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|73,623
|$
|69,158
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|536
|$
|4,657
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|2,323
|2,530
