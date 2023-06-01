Logan Ridge Finance Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 7

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (the “Company”) today announced that its management team will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational Conference to be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in California.



Logan Ridge’s main presentation is scheduled for June 7th at 9:30 am PT. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

Additionally, Logan Ridge’s management will be speaking with investors throughout the day.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Logan Ridge’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://www.loganridgefinance.com/investor-resources/events-and-presentations.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.com.

Contacts:

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor

New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@equityny.com

(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.

Val Ferraro

vferraro@equityny.com

(212) 836-9633