Florida Medical Clinic Ophthalmologist Mark Arey, MD Alerts Patients to Advances in Eye Care during Cataract Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of all Americans age 80 and up have cataracts or have had surgery to remove cataracts, according to the National Eye Institute. What’s more, cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the United States and the leading cause of blindness worldwide, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



During Cataract Awareness Month, the Prevent Blindness association educates the public on risk factors, symptoms, and types of cataracts. Dr. Arey is taking part in that effort by helping to educate the public on treatment options and when it may be time to consider cataract surgery.

Dr. Arey, an ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract treatment and surgeries, was named a Tampa Magazine Top Doc winner in 2021 and 2022. His mission is to provide the highest level of service for his patients while incorporating the latest technologies in eye care and ophthalmic surgery.

He explains that a cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye, which disrupts the passage of light into the eye. This prevents the lens from producing clear, sharp images on the retina, which transmits those images to the brain. For people with cataracts, looking through that cloudy lens is similar to looking through a fogged up window. Fortunately, safe and effective cataract surgery options exist to help restore better vision.

Florida Medical Clinic’s Ophthalmology Department can customize a patient’s cataract surgery to achieve the desired outcome by using a number of different technologies. These include No-Stitch Cataract Surgery, Multifocal or Monofocal Intraocular Lens Surgery, Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery, AcrySof ® Intraocular Lens Surgery and YAG Laser Capsulotomy,

Dr. Arey specializes in several vision-care procedures, including:

Premium cataract surgery with astigmatism and presbyopia-correcting lens implants

Micro-Invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) with iStent ©

YAG laser capsulotomy

Pterygium excision

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT) and Laser Peripheral Iridotomy (LPI)

Blepharoplasty

Lid lesion excision

Lipiflow ©

BlephEx ©



A Central Florida native, born and raised in Winter Haven, Dr. Arey returned to the Sunshine State in 2008 following the completion of his training and has been taking care of patients in North Tampa ever since.

In 2018, he created Florida Medical Clinic Eye Specialists with a mission to provide an optimized patient-centered experience, incorporating new and emergent technologies in eye care and ophthalmic surgery. Follow Dr. Arey on Facebook and Instagram.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Dr. Arey has volunteered his time in coaching hundreds of kids over the last decade in local organizations including the New Tampa YMCA, Chargers Soccer Club, North Tampa Athletic Association, Keystone Little League, and Tampa Bay United Soccer Club. He holds a National “D” Level Coaching License with the US Soccer Federation.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one idea: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high quality and cost-effective health care to the community.

Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida’s East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

