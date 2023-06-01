HII’s Mission Technologies Division Promotes Garry Schwartz to Chief Operating Officer and Todd Gentry to President of its C5ISR Business

McLEAN, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division announced the promotions of Garry Schwartz to chief operating officer of the division and Todd Gentry to president of its C5ISR business group. Schwartz and Gentry both report to Mission Technologies President Andy Green.



“To drive growth and opportunity across the division, we continue to optimize business operations and overall performance,” Green said. “Garry and Todd’s proven expertise building large business operations at HII, paired with their long history of success across the defense industry, demonstrates they are the exceptional leaders to support our customers’ missions and help us achieve our growth objectives.”

“I’m excited to continue working with them to expand the division and deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighters,” Green added.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hiicomstg.wpengine.com/news/hii-mission-technologies-promotes-garry-schwartz-todd-gentry-2023/.

Garry Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer

With nearly 40 years serving national security missions across the U.S. military and defense industry, Schwartz has led and expanded HII’s largest technology-centric business groups.

Prior to joining HII, Schwartz served in various senior leadership roles for SAIC and Alion Science and Technology with responsibility for multimillion-dollar technology-based portfolios of domestic and international programs, supporting a broad array of defense and federal customers. Schwartz retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2004 with more than 21 years of service as an officer and enlisted Marine with multiple combat tours and a master’s degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School.

“Since joining HII, Garry has demonstrated the specialized skills and disciplined operational approach to expand his partnerships with the executive team to drive optimal performance across Mission Technologies’ diverse global portfolio,” Green said.

Todd Gentry, President, C5ISR

Gentry previously served as senior vice president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group. He joined HII in 2019 and has served in successive programmatic and operations leadership positions since then. Prior to joining HII, Gentry served as director of the advanced aviation assessment portfolio under the U.S. Army’s Aviation and Missile Command. He also served in various positions in direct support of the U.S. Special Operations Command and its service component commands. Gentry retired from the U.S. Army in 2013 with more than 25 years of service.

“With an entrepreneurial spirit, a mission-focused mindset and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, Todd has demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership with a successful track record of delivering program growth,” Green said. “With Todd’s leadership, HII intends to continue growing the C5ISR business and deliver advanced capabilities to support our warfighters.”

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information please visit:

HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.J.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72920e97-6fb4-400c-a8e8-0be27305606d