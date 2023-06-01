Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313June 30, 2023June 15, 2023

















Series D0.48080June 29, 2023
Series E0.198938June 30, 2023
Series F0.41910June 29, 2023
Series G0.185125June 30, 2023
Series H0.44403June 29, 2023
Series I0.207938June 30, 2023
Series J0.46211June 29, 2023
Series K0.315313June 30, 2023
Series M0.312688June 30, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2023 to September 28, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D1.922977.713010.48074
Series F1.676156.723010.41904
Series H1.775877.123010.44397
Series J1.848187.413010.46204

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.-30-

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
(416) 367-4941

       