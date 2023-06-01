Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment to Reach US$ 61.7 Bn by 2031; Membrane was the Largest Type Segment in 2022

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment stood at US$ 39.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.



Rise in demand for clean water for various everyday activities is fueling the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment. Advanced materials for water and wastewater treatment are used in commercial, municipal, and industrial applications for decontaminating water.

Availability of various advanced materials has been instrumental in improving the efficiency and performance of water and wastewater treatment processes. These include membranes, activated carbon, and ion exchange. Membranes are the most widely used advanced materials in water and wastewater treatment processes.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 39.1 Bn Estimated Value USD 61.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 285 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of Study

Stringent Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand – Governments and regulatory agencies are implementing stringent regulations to monitor water quality and the permissible degree of contaminants in wastewater that is discharged into water bodies. This entails use of advanced materials to meet these requirements and adhere to compliances in the water and wastewater treatment sector.



For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has framed regulations for the permissible degree of contaminants that can be discharged into water bodies. Likewise, the Government of China has framed stringent laws for the treatment of wastewater in industries and launched a nationwide campaign to address water pollution. Therefore, implementation of such regulations is anticipated to trigger market development in the near future.



Investment in R&D for Advanced Materials for Water and Wastewater Treatment – Significant investment from key vendors in the R&D of new and improved products is likely to boost the market size. Key vendors are adopting next-gen technologies such as nanotechnology to create advanced membranes with improved screening and flexibility. These advanced materials are more affordable and effective than predecessor products.



Nanotubes of graphite and carbon display the potential for the removal of pollutants from water due to their outstanding physical and chemical properties. These nanotubes are primarily cylindrical structures composed of carbon atoms, with length that can range from a few nanometers to several micrometers, and a diameter of a few nanometers.



Superior physical and chemical properties of advanced composite materials, such as activated carbon composites, are boosting market expansion. Other composite materials, such as polymeric and ceramic composites, also display enormous potential for water treatment due to their exceptional durability, strength, and fouling resistance attributes.

High Demand for Membranes – In terms of type, the membrane segment is anticipated to dominate the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment during the forecast period. Membranes are extremely thin semi-permeable screens that prevent pollutants and impurities from passing through. They are used in various processes such as nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultrafiltration.



A key property of membranes to remove micropollutants accounts for their wide usage in reverse osmosis. Moreover, the membrane technology is increasingly being used in wastewater treatment processes in municipal corporations and various industries, due to its high efficiency



Growth Drivers

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollution in water bodies, is fueling the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment

Growth in R&D activities for various advanced materials for commercial, municipal, and industrial applications is triggering market development

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share during the forecast period. Increase in government regulations for water and wastewater treatment, especially in emerging economies, is driving market size in the region.





The advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the next few years. Enactment of stringent government regulations for water and wastewater treatment is driving market growth in the region.



Competitive Analysis

The competition landscape in the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment is highly consolidated, with a handful of large-scale vendors holding the majority of the market share. Most large companies are investing significantly in comprehensive research and development activities to create environment-friendly products.

Prominent players in the advanced materials for water and wastewater treatment include

Dow,

BASF SE,

Ashland Hercules,

KSB Corporation,

Kirloskar Ebara,

KITZ Group,

DuPont,

Emerson,

GE Tech,

Grundfos,

Pentair, and Dresser Utility Solutions.



The global advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment is segmented as follows:

Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Type

Membrane

Activated Carbon

Ion Exchange Resins

Others

Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial



Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



