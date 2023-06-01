Webull Australia avails Cboe US Options

SYDNEY, Australia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. ("Webull AU"), an Australian brokerage firm licensed by the Australian Securities Investment Commission that operates on the popular Webull trading platform, has announced the launch of a suite of Cboe Global Markets (Cboe) US index options on 23 April 2023. This new offering allows Australian retail investors access to cash-settled index options trading through Cboe’s popular US options suite, including the S&P 500 Index (SPX) options, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and Mini-S&P 500 Index (XSP) options. The addition is an extension to Webull AU's existing US options offering and furthers Cboe’s and Webull’s commitment to offering new and innovative products and education resources to retail investors across the globe.



The S&P 500 Index is the global benchmark of large-cap US equities and the VIX Index is the world's premier gauge of expected US equity market volatility. The introduction of SPX and VIX options will allow investors to hedge or gain exposure to the broad US market and global equity market volatility, and help them execute risk management, hedging, asset allocation, and potential income generation strategies. SPX and VIX index options are European-style, with no early exercise option and are cash-settled, so trader accounts are credited/debited in cash.

Webull will offer these products to Australian residents following their successful launch to its customers in the United States and Singapore, and hopes to increase the product's exposure to its Australian user base via the education tools on the Webull platform. Webull AU’s CEO, Rob Talevski, stated, "We are thrilled to offer Australian retail investors access to Cboe's range of products, specifically popular counters like VIX, SPX, and XSP. This offering will allow our users to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of new investment opportunities.

“Webull AU is committed to providing its users with the best investment opportunities, and the launch of Cboe options is a testament to that commitment. We look forward to continuing to increase our product offerings locally and are excited about the opportunities it will bring to Australian retail investors.”

Webull AU also announced that on 22 May 2023 it officially became a member of the Cboe, allowing its customers access to securities available for trading on Cboe Australia.

Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets added: “By working with Webull on the expansion of its retail offerings in Australia, Cboe is furthering its commitment to empowering investors globally through world-class product offerings and innovations. As customer demand for Cboe's proprietary products continues to grow globally, Cboe’s collaboration with Webull reflects our shared initiative of broadening retail investors access to options trading and education, and our ongoing collaboration to meet the evolving needs of our customers. "

Ade Cordell, Cboe President, APAC, also commented on the launch, stating: “Cboe prides itself on listening to our customers and providing innovative products that investors can tailor to their strategies. SPX and VIX options are some of the most widely traded and liquid options across the globe and have served investors well for quite some time. Through Webull, we are excited to further extend these offerings to Australian investors, who can now benefit from the potential utility that options provide.”

For more information, please contact:

Webull Public Relations Email: pr@webull.com

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Australia, South Africa and Japan. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks. S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, The 500, US 500 are trademarks of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (collectively, "S&P DJI"), and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe or Webull and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe nor Webull make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.