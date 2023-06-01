MCI Onehealth Completes Sale of Operations in Alberta to WELL Health

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, ON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today announced that it has completed the sale of its operations in Alberta, including its five MCI The Doctor’s Office medical clinics, to WELL Health Technologies Corp. (“WELL”).

The sale was implemented on a debt-free basis under a share purchase agreement dated May 18, 2023 between the Company and WELL. The total consideration paid by WELL in connection with the transaction was $2,000,000, less customary closing and post-closing adjustments and holdbacks.

Please see the Company’s press release dated May 19, 2023 for further details of the transaction.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

