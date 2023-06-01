CAPREIT Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 12, 2023 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.



A total of 114,028,175 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 68.06% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Lori-Ann Beausoleil 111,687,719 98.41% 1,802,741 1.59% Harold Burke 107,931,460 95.10% 5,559,000 4.90% Gina Parvaneh Cody 108,070,889 95.22% 5,419,571 4.78% Mark Kenney 112,515,828 99.14% 974,632 0.86% Gervais Levasseur 113,238,335 99.78% 252,125 0.22% Ken Silver 113,299,194 99.83% 191,266 0.17% Jennifer Stoddart 112,943,850 99.52% 546,610 0.48% Elaine Todres 109,523,554 96.50% 3,966,906 3.50% René Tremblay 110,250,183 97.14% 3,240,277 2.86%

Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 110,547,375 96.95% 3,480,800 3.05%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against 103,866,046 91.52% 9,624,414 8.48%

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

